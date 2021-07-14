OKANOGAN - Thunderstorms on July 7 caused a widespread outage and power conservation requests from Okanogan County Public Utility District because of Bonneville Power Administration maintenance and restoration policies during potential wildfire conditions.
The PUD is served via four major transmission lines – one from Douglas County PUD (Well Dam) and three from BPA. BPA was performing normal maintenance on one of their three transmission lines, when it’s assumed lightning struck a second BPA line.
All customers north of Okanogan went dark at 12:48 p.m. as a result.
The PUD switched customers to the third BPA line, so that nearly all power was restored within 15 minutes of the initial outage. However, the third BPA line has a much lower capacity than the other two, so BPA and the PUD requested power conservation measures.
The PUD worked with larger irrigators to reduce some of their load, and thanks all customers who answered the call to conserve, said a utility announcement.
BPA’s fire mitigation plan requires it to inspect an entire line for damage before re-energizing. The inspection was done and the transmission line was re-energized at 6:17 p.m. to restore normal operations.
