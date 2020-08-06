WENATCHEE - North Central Regional Library will start curbside pickup and reopen its book return boxes at libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties on Aug. 10.
Starting Aug. 10, libraries in the three counties — all of which are in Phase 2 or 3 of the state’s reopening plan — will begin accepting returns of books and other materials.
As a safety precaution for staff, all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in, said a library announcement. No donations will be accepted.
In addition, branches in all three counties will begin curbside pickup services on Aug. 13. Library card holders will be able to place holds on material available at their local branch and then stop by from 1-4 p.m. any day the branch is open to pick up the materials. Hours are at www.ncrl.org/locations.
Masks will be required for everyone using curbside pickup, said library officials.
Because of rising COVID-19 infection rates, the library system is not resuming services at its libraries in Chelan and Douglas counties, which are still in Phase 1.5 of the governor’s reopening plan. The mail order library, which is headquartered in Wenatchee, also remains closed.
Library officials say they are working closely with the Chelan-Douglas Health District to restart some library services in the two counties as soon as possible.
All library buildings remain closed to the public in all counties. Additional services will be restarted after all five counties in the library district reach Phase 3 and the governor has issued guidance to libraries on next steps for reopening.
Free Wi-Fi continues to be available at all library locations seven days a week. A recent project extended Wi-Fi coverage up to a 600-foot radius around all library system buildings.
More information is on the library system’s website, www.ncrl.org, or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.