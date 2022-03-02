OKANOGAN — Okanogan County commissioners appointed Albert Lin as the new prosecuting attorney Feb. 23 after two hours of interviews and an executive session.
He will succeed Melanie Bailey, who resigned in January after a year on the job.
“This was an extremely difficult decision with two highly qualified candidates,” Chris Branch, district one commissioner, said after the motion to appoint Lin was seconded.
The two candidates, Lin and Jason Moscowitz, both have experience in other central Washington counties as attorneys. Lin most recently worked for Lincoln County. Moscowitz recently worked for Spokane County as a deputy prosecutor.
Lin has spent time as both a civil and criminal prosecutor, including a stint within Okanogan County in 2015, and some time as a criminal defender.
Moscowitz apparently does not have experience in trial with cases involving class A felonies — crimes such as first-degree murder, most forms of rape and assault with a deadly weapon.
Moscowitz’s experience spans about 15 years of legal work, compared to Lin’s 20 or so years, according to the candidates’ public interview responses.
Moscowitz also had a career in the Air Force before his switch to law.
Questions presented to the candidates ranged from probes into their leadership styles and beliefs to measures they’ve taken to keep up to date with technical competence, in-office plans and goals, and trial court experience.
In the commissioners’ brief explainer following their executive session, a lot of emphasis seemed to have been placed on experience.
Moscowitz hasn’t had any experience with class-A felonies.
Recent criminal cases in the county have included a second-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation case and a double homicide — both within the past two weeks and both class A felonies.
The two candidates had similar plans for in-office management while also highlighting the recent “revolving door” of prosecuting attorneys within the county in recent months.
Lin and Moscowitz outlined policies that would institute the freedom to openly express unpopular or dissenting opinions amongst office staff, an “open door” policy for communications and a lead-by-example mentality.
Acknowledgement of a 2012 lawsuit between Lin and Grant County was made by both candidates. Lin, while working under then Prosecutor Angus Lee, claimed that Lee had made multiple ethics violations over three cases.
The case was settled out of court, though neither party admitted fault.
Lin framed the suit as a strength, showcasing his ability to handle tough caseloads while running for the prosecuting attorney appointment against his boss at the time, all while allegedly being undermined.
Moscowitz made note of the sense of liability with hiring an individual who had sued his own county of employment at one point, though he made sure to frame his comments toward his lack of possible liability.
Both candidates were respectful of each other and the commissioners in their comments.
Though it was a tough decision, according to the commissioners, the vote for Lin was unanimous. They said they needed someone who could immediately pick up on the job, citing some hesitancy in the amount of work and time Moscowitz might need to catch up on everything currently going on in the county’s departments and crime scene.
However, they did encourage Moscowitz to apply to any and all other positions within the prosecutor’s office if they open up.
Finalizations for the appointment were expected to be completed earlier this week during the commissioners’ regularly scheduled board meetings, though nothing was on the agenda by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.