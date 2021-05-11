SACRAMENTO, Calif. – June 7 is the deadline for private, non-profit organizations to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for property damage caused by storm damaged from storms Dec. 29, 2020, to Jan. 16.
Organizations that that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance. The low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Clallam, Columbia, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Klickitat, Lewis, Mason, Okanogan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Spokane and Wahkiakum counties.
Loans of up to $2 million are available to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory and other business assets.
SBA also can lend additional funds to help with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
The agency also offers economic injury disaster loans to help eligible private non-profit groups meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. That deadline is Jan. 10, 2022.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
