OLYMPIA - Several local governments in Okanogan and Ferry counties will receive community development block grants for infrastructure projects.
The state Department of Commerce awarded more than $10.5 million to 25 rural cities and counties statewide. Twenty-seven projects were selected from 41 grant applications requesting more than $20 million.
Projects awarded funding will improve water and sewer systems, streets, community facilities and fire protection systems, and also support affordable housing projects and community planning, said the state.
Grant recipients are:
-City of Bridgeport - $251,188 for fire protection equipment and $24,000 for a revitalization plan.
-Ferry County - $310,000 for water system improvements.
-City of Grand Coulee - $24,000 for a wastewater facility plan.
-Town of Nespelem - $24,000 for an asset management plan.
-City of Okanogan - $24,000 for a levee restoration alternatives report.
-Okanogan County - $194,671 for sewer connection to the Oroville Harvest Shelter, and $24,000 for a housing needs assessment.
-City of Omak - $458,173 for storm water system improvements.
The funds also help leverage an additional $13 million from other state, federal and local resources toward total project costs.
