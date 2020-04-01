OLYMPIA - North central Washington’s six legislators were present for nearly all votes that came before the Legislature during the 2020 session, according to WashingtonVotes.org.
The organization released its annual Missed Votes Report last week. The report compiled the votes by lawmakers on recorded roll calls during the 2020 session.
Only 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, missed any votes. According to the report, he missed nine of 569 votes in the Senate.
WashingtonVotes.org notes that legislators may miss votes for a variety of reasons, including illness, family emergencies or other reasons. In addition, members of House and Senate leadership teams sometimes are required to be off the floor during votes.
In the 12th District, Reps. Mike Steele and Keith Goehner didn’t miss any of the House’s 617 votes.
For the 7th District, Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber also were present for all votes.
During the session, there were 1,486 bills or other measures introduced and 381 of them passed.
Legislators with no missed votes included 65 in the House and 17 in the Senate. Seven House members missed more than 50 votes, as did four senators.
In the Senate, Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, missed the most votes at 228 of 569. In the House, Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, missed the most, 104 of 617.
