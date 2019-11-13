OKANOGAN - Several local governments are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward possible impacts from apparent passage of Initiative 976, the Tim Eyman-sponsored measure that would cap vehicle license tab costs at $30 per year.
The measure is passing with 52.98 percent of voters statewide saying yes, according to unofficial returns as of Nov. 8. In Okanogan County, 65.11 percent of voters are saying yes, and in Ferry County, the measure is passing with 72.73 percent support.
Returns will be certified No. 26.
The measure, as presented to voters, would repeal, reduce or remove authority to impose certain vehicle taxes and fees; limit annual motor vehicle license fees to $30, except for voter-approved changes, and base vehicle taxes on Kelley Blue Book value.
Those opposed to the measure say it will take away needed funding for roads, bridge repairs, transit and other transportation-related projects.
Seattle and King County have vowed to sue, saying the measure is unconstitutional.
Several local public works directors are saying they’ll either wait for more information from the state or that they’re not sure how the measure will impact local projects.
“The direct impact is not entirely defined at this point,” said Josh Thomson, Okanogan County Public Works director and county engineer. “The state’s motor vehicle fund and transportation partnership account will be affected pretty significantly.”
This year, Okanogan County is getting around $139,000 in preservation funding from the transportation partnership fund to use for chip sealing county roads.
“That funding level equates to six or seven miles of chip seal,” said Thomson. “I expect that this funding for 2020 will greatly decrease, or possibly go away altogether.”
He said he hasn’t been notified of any current county programs that will be defunded or delayed.
Another unknown is how the Legislature will react in terms of shifting funding around to backstop the funding shortfalls to state programs as a result of reduced licensing fees.
The state Office of Financial Management projected total revenue loss to the state over the next six years at $1.9 billion.
State funds shifting would “lead to reductions in programs and grant opportunities,” Thomson said. “Funding for specific projects in budget provisos will definitely be impacted; this would be projects like the Omak bridge over the Okanogan River and Tonasket’s ‘Perfect Passage’ project.”
Omak has been trying for decades to get funding to replace the narrow and awkwardly angled Central Avenue bridge. During the 2019 legislative session, the bridge was moved higher on the state’s priority list and was on the tentative funding list for 2021.
Tonasket proposes rebuilding sidewalks and revamping parking in the downtown area in the Perfect Passage project.
Omak City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the city hasn’t been notified of any funding shortfalls or changes to revenue.
“We will have to see how the state manages the reduction in revenues,” he said.
In Okanogan, Public Works Director Shawn Davisson is taking a similar approach.
“Projects currently funded should be OK,” he said. “The effect to future programs that fund road improvement-type projects is unknown at this time.”
Twisp Public Works Director Andrew Denham said he has scheduled a training class with the Association of Washington Cities on Nov. 22 to cover details of how I-976 will impact the town’s transportation benefit district.
“I would not want to comment on specific impacts to the town until have viewed this webinar,” he said. “One item of importance is that Twisp’s (transportation benefit district) is funded through sales tax, not license renewals like many TBDs are funded.”
Voters approved the proposal in 2016 by nearly 70 percent. The 0.2 percent sales tax revenue makes up 62 percent of the town’s street budget, and can be used only for capital improvement-related expenditures.
Brewster’s also taking a wait-and-see stance.
“I guess the answer … depends on how it will affect (state Transportation Improvement Board) funding,” said Lee Webster, public works director. “We do expect to lose our portions of the multi-modal monies, which translates to around $2,800 per year.”
He said the county has been “phenomenal” in allowing its crews to chip seal city streets through the program.
“It’s a great partnership,” he said. “That’s where we’ve been spending money the last few years, as city residents’ money goes so much further, in terms of improving and maintaining our streets.”
Another potential concern is the possibility of losing the state’s 5 percent match on Federal Aviation Administration projects for certain National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems airports, said Webster.
Washington has 64 such airports, including Brewster’s Anderson Field, Omak Municipal Airport, Oroville’s Dorothy Scott Airport and Methow Valley State Airport between Twisp and Winthrop.
“These projects generally run between $330,000 and $660,000” at Brewster, said Webster. “It’s not too hard to justify a 5 percent (local) match, but if it becomes 10 percent, a $66,000 match on $660,000 for an airport is a little tougher, since these improvements primarily benefit airport users.”
Peter King, CEO of the Association of Washington Cities, said he is “deeply disappointed” by the election results.
“Our cities, towns and transit partners are already struggling to build and maintain adequate and safe transportation infrastructure,” he said. “I-976 will severely increase the burden on mayors and councils. The result will be felt by residents of all cities and towns, large and small, urban and rural, east and west.”
He cited the loss of transportation benefit district funds from license fees, which raises $350 million statewide for local street maintenance and other transportation services; $1.97 billion loss to Sound Transit; $1.5 billion loss to the state multimodal account; $265 million loss to the state motor vehicle account, and $89 million to the Washington State Patrol highway account.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the state Department of Transportation to postpone projects not yet underway and for other departments that receive transportation funding, such as the Washington State Patrol and Department of Licensing, to defer non-essential spending while state leaders review the measure’s impacts.
Inslee said he will work with legislators, agency leaders and stakeholders “on how best to respond to the impacts of this initiative.”
Eyman is ecstatic about the measure’s apparent passage, saying it’s “so gratifying” that voters supported I-976.
Some legislators have said the measure’s passage opens the door for other ways of funding transportation projects.
But the No on Tim Eyman’s 976 coalition alleged the measure “made a simplistic and deceptive claim: That somehow, car tabs could be cut without consequences. At the end of the day, people did not understand the connection between their car tabs and the transportation projects they support.”
Lending Tree, a national money lender, also weighed in. Its QuoteWizard program recently found that Washington has the 20th worst road infrastructure in the country, with 29 percent of its roads in poor condition.
The state allocated transportation budget uses 21 percent of the money to repair roads. The roads cost an annual $643 per driver for vehicle repairs and operating costs because of poor road conditions. With passage, that figure is expected to rise, according to Nathan Barber of QuoteWizard.
