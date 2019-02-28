OKANOGAN – A recall petition filed against two Tonasket City Council members was dismissed Thursday in Okanogan County Superior Court during a petition for hearing to determine sufficiency of recall charges and adequacy of ballot synopsis.
The statements for recall were filed with the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office by Brenda Jones on Feb. 12 and alleged council members Christa “Teagan” Levine and Jill Ritter committed acts of malfeasance and misfeasance, and violated their oaths of office.
Attorney Andy Chase, who represented petitioner Brenda Jones, request the dismissal, noting there was “additional work to be done” in the case.
Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson granted the motion, but noted it would be without prejudice, meaning the petitioner could refile the case.
“I’ve not had enough time to prepare,” Chase said, adding he was retained Tuesday to represent Jones.
Chase also sought to have live testimony by former Police Clerk Diane Foreman, former Police Chief Darin Odegaard, and former officers John Cruz and Jose Perez.
Foreman and Odegaard were present at the hearing, but Cruz and Perez were out of town, according to Chase.
Rawson said that since Jones is the sole petitioner for the recall, she would likely be the only party from whom the court would be interested in hearing testimony.
A continuance was filed earlier in the morning, but Rawson said the purpose of the hearing was to determine sufficiency of recall charges and adequacy of ballot synopsis. Therefore, the court would either need to move forward with the case or the petitioner would need to move for dismissal.
According to documents filed in Okanogan County Superior Court, Jones alleges Levine and other city officials participated in an illegal quorum; entered a law enforcement facility, breaching security and accessing proprietary information; failed to take mandatory, state-required training within 90 days of oath of office; withheld electronic documents as requested by inquirer, and made false and/or misleading statements to a public servant.
Similarly, Jones alleges Ritter and other city officials had an unauthorized meeting with the intent to interfere with an active investigation; had a meeting under the guise of a “budget” meeting with the intent to question Odegaard about Officer John Cruz, with the intent to relay information to a private citizen; entered a law enforcement facility, breaching security and accessing proprietary information; made false statement and accusations against officers Perez, Cruz and Odegaard; caused the termination of the remaining Tonasket Police Department employees; made false statements and accusations in a public meeting with the intent to discredit officer Perez; transferred a confidential file to a fellow council member who admitted to burning it; failed to take mandatory, state required training within 90 days of oath of office, and withheld electronic documents as requested by inquirer.
Levine and Ritter were represented by Tonasket-based attorney Dale Crandall.
