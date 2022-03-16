CARLTON — A fire in Carlton destroyed a barn at King’s Garden, along with everything inside, so her friends are coming to her aid.
Annie Utigard of King’s Garden also lost her home.
The barn was used by Utigard for both storage and as jer residence. She lost everything.
According to longtime friend and colleague Maria Hines, Utigard lost all of her clothing, wallet, delivery truck, seeds and other possessions. Hines described Utigard as one of the kindest people she knows.
“Anyone who knows Annie knows that she would give you the shirt off her back,” Hines said on the GoFundMe page created for Utigard. “She’s the most generous, loving, hardworking person I know.”
Hines created the page, with a goal of $150,000. In less than a day, locals and other individuals had already chipped in more than $10,000.
“My heart aches for her, and I’m inviting all of us to help her right now so she can do what she does best,” Hines wrote on the page. “Which is to grow food to nurture and nourish us all. So please give what you can.”
The page can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-farmer-annie-utigard-from-kings-garden.
