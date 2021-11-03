COLVILLE – Work at three Colville National Forest sites is scheduled for completion by 2023.
Work began last winter around the Log Flume Heritage Site, Canyon Creek Trail and Canyon Creek Campground in the Three Rivers Ranger District.
The recreation area was impacted by an increased bark beetle population that damaged and killed ponderosa and lodgepole pine trees. When the native beetles encounter an area with a high number of stressed, damaged or weakened trees, their numbers can increase rapidly, said forest officials.
The log flume area was overly dense with trees because ancient ponderosa pines were logged 100 years ago and the exclusion of fire from the fire-adapted ecosystem. The beetles bore tunnels beneath the bark, disrupting the movement of food and water through the trees and ultimately leading to their death.
Dead trees along trails, picnic area and in the campground have been an ongoing hazard.
Forest officials removed lodgepole pine trees between five and 21 inches, and selectively cut other conifer trees to open the forest floor to sunlight. All the healthiest ponderosa pine and Douglas fir trees were kept, along wi th all the larch, cottonwoods and aspens to help reestablish the native hardwoods.
The goal is to create a more fire- and disease-resistant stand while increasing biodiversity, said forest officials.
Now that the initial work is complete, the project will continue with the thinning of small trees and prescribed burns to reduce hazardous fuels, officials said.
