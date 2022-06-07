OKANOGAN – A Loomis man was charged May 26 with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and three other charges after allegedly threatening a neighbor and shooting at law enforcement.
Jason Todd Kortlever, 48, was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with assault, harassment-threats to kill and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The second-degree assault charge is considered a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
Kortlever was arrested June 2 at his home on Toats Coulee Road.
A search warrant and a nationwide arrest warrant were served at 4:48 a.m. that day by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, North Central Washington Special Response Team, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Spokane Police Department SWAT, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Omak Police Department, Brewster Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The sheriff’s office secured the arrest warrant for Kortelever after an attempt to serve the search warrant May 24 at the same location, according to Hawley.
After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact and talk to Kortlever over loud speaker and phone, the residence was breached and entered, said Hawley. Kortlever was arrested just before 9 a.m.
He was booked into Okanogan County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.
A report by Deputy Gary Hirst accompanied the charging document as an affidavit of probable cause.
According to the report, Hirst was dispatched to Kortlever’s home May 23 after dispatch received an anonymous call that a second man pulled a gun on the caller’s family. Dispatch then reported receiving a call that the second person reported Kortlever – who apparently was the first caller - pointed a gun at him.
The second man, age 65, said he had a gun, but never lifted it, according to the report. He also reported that he and his brother, age 80, were afraid for their safety, and that Kortlever had entered the second man’s property, took a chain off a gate and stole the lock.
The incident was the third encounter between the two in the previous three days, according to the report.
Kortlever also allegedly threatened to kill the second man.
Hirst’s report said he and Chief Criminal Deputy Laura Wright drove out Toats Coulee Road to attempt contacting Kortlever and had to move several rocks and logs from the road. The second man allegedly had told Hirst the road had been blocked by Kortlever.
“After clearing a mile-long stretch of the road we came to (Kortlever’s truck) blocking the road, and we could not make it any further,” the report said.
They left a note advising Kortlever to contact the sheriff’s office about issues with his neighbors.
Hirst wrote that he reviewed Kortlever’s record and found Kortlever had four previous felony convictions and a couple misdemeanor convictions.
The next day, Hirst received a search warrant for trailers and dwellings on Kortlever’s property. He, Sgt. Tait Everett and members of the special response team developed a plan to execute the warrant.
They went to the property and Hirst attempted to push the pickup truck out of the way so they could access the property. Another deputy, with the special response team, then advised them of shots fired, so Hirst used the push bar on his patrol vehicle to move the pickup, according to the report.
Members of the special response team called for backup and announced their presence, the report said.
Later that day the East Cascade SWAT team arrived, assessed the situation and decided the circumstances – including narrowness of the road – precluded trying to access the property.
According to the report, a member of the special response team allegedly saw the shooter, who ran back to a trailer after the team identified itself and ordered him to stop. Several hours later, after dark, several dogs ran up a trail toward the team and were acting aggressively.
The special response team and the SWAT team retreated, the report said.
Officers regrouped and arrested Kortlever on June 2, according to Hawley.
