OKANOGAN – Two more status conferences were scheduled during a conference Oct. 19 in Okanogan County Superior Court for a Loomis man was charged with first-degree murder.
Antonio Mateo Perez was charged March 24 with first-degree murder in the death of Tonasket resident Denny Dare. He was arrested March 21.
During the Oct. 19 status conference, the defense requested two additional conferences, noting that it recently received additional discovery information from the state. The state concurred with the request.
The new court dates are Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Deborah Behymer was filed with the charging document as a probable cause statement.
On the evening of March 21, county dispatch received a 911 call indicating Dare, 57, was covered in blood and another man, identified as Tony, had run from the scene at 319 S. Whitcomb Ave., Tonasket.
Deputies Preston Ray and Jesse Tapia arrived about 17 minutes after the call and found Dare lying on the floor and unresponsive. Shoe prints led down the hallway of the building, known as the Roundup building, toward Whitcomb Avenue.
Three knives were located, one near Dare’s body, one at the base of a stairway and another on the Whitcomb Avenue sidewalk, said the report.
A witness reported he had been sitting outside smoking a cigarette when he allegedly saw a man known as Tony come out the door, drop a knife and run north on Whitcomb Avenue, according to the report.
Mateo Perez allegedly was known to stay at a room in the Roundup building. Dare and one of the witnesses also lived in the building, said Behymer’s report.
One witness allegedly told investigators Mateo Perez had gotten into an argument with Dare, and that Mateo Perez said he was going to come back with his cousins and kill both Dare and the witness. The witness said he had gone to the hospital and believed the situation had calmed down, according to the report.
The witness produced a video that allegedly showed Mateo Perez standing outside the building’s exterior door. He allegedly was holding several knives in his left hand and went into Dare’s room.
Deputy Ricardo Covarrubias then advised dispatch he believed Tony to be Mateo Perez. Meanwhile, a relative of the suspect arrived on the scene and led deputies to cabins in an orchard near Loomis, said the report.
Mateo Perez was arrested later that night on Hurley Place south of Loomis.
He allegedly told Sgt. Gene Davis that he was tired of the drug issue at the building and had talked to Dare.
During a March 23 preliminary hearing, bail was set at $500,000. As of Oct. 26, Mateo Perez remained in jail.
Conviction of first-degree murder counts as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
