OMAK – Meyer Louie was named Nov. 1 to fill a vacancy on the Omak City Council.
He was one of two candidates for the post vacated earlier this fall by the resignation of Walt Womack. Carl Christensen also sought the position.
During the hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting, Louie said he didn’t like the idea of there being a vacant position and he wanted to be a solution rather than complaining about the vacancy.
Louie said he grew up in Omak and lived on a farm. He spent 30 years in education as a teacher, administrator and college math professor. He said he loves the Omak community and that’s why he returned to the area.
He said he wants to be a part of developing policy, helping Omak grow and prosper, and restoring people’s hope in government.
People are disenfranchised and he understands it will be a massive undertaking, he said. As a city representative, he would be out talking to people since he likes to network. He would attend school board meetings, football games and small business meetings, he said.
Louie said he wants to know what people want, and wants to build rapport and trust.
He said most of his contacts are with the Colville Confederated Tribes, adding that he attended many Business Council meetings and his doctoral degree focus was tribal councils.
He would be a liaison between Omak City Council and Nespelem, he said.
Christensen, the father of Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen, was born in Omak and has lived most of his life in Okanogan County. He said he has lived in his current Omak location for 12 years.
He was asked how he would handle issues involving his son.
Christensen said he would recuse himself from certain issues. He explained that he also has a law enforcement background and recusal would depend on the issue.
Council retired to an executive (closed-door) session to discuss the candidates.
After returning, Mayor Cindy Gagne thanked both men for applying an said both are more than adequate to take the position. She also noted other city volunteer opportunities for the person not selected.
The council, on a 5-1 vote, selected Louie. Councilman Barry Freel voted no.
Louie was sworn in and seated at the council table.
He thanked council for the vote of confidence, said he needs to get up to speed and that he plans to get out in the community right away to let residents know the council is there and cares.
In other business, the council:
-Conducted a public hearing on revenue sources and a proposal to raise ad valorem (real and personal property) tax by 1 percent. The proposal calls for a 2022 levy of $17,282.46, which includes a maximum allowable increase of 1 percent and recovery of a one-time error correction from the 2020 levy amount, or 2.0069 percent.
Later in the meeting, the council approved the tax increase.
-Had a hearing on the proposed capital facilities plan. The plan was approved later in the meeting.
-Met Mara Machulsky of Northwest Solutions. She will serve as the city’s contract lobbyist. Previous lobbyist Jim Rowland, Omak, retired.
Machulsky worked with Rowland in the past.
-Agreed to remain in the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force. Cost for 2022 is $5,300.
-Agreed to replace the variable frequency drive for the wastewater treatment plant from Total Energy Management for $5,367.
-Learned Police Chief Dan Christensen wants to buy a vehicle from the task force for $8,300 to replace a Ford Taurus owned by the department.
-Learned the Christmas parade is planned for the second weekend in December.
