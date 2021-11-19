NESPELEM - Several lynx captured in Canada have been relocated to the Colville Indian Reservation in hopes that a resilient population will be established there.
Project biologists, trappers and veterinarians are working together to ensure that the safest techniques are being used during processing and transportation of the animals, according to an announcement from the Colville Confederated Tribes.
In Canada, the lynx is not a listed species so it is legal to trap them.
Canada lynx are listed as a federally in the United States as a threatened species, so multiple permits were required to handle and transport the animals, including species that are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora Treaty, which ensures that international trade in plants and animals does not threaten their survival in the wild.
The lynx is listed as endangered under state law.
According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, fewer than 50 Canada lynx occupy high-elevation forests in the North Cascades, almost entirely in the western half of Okanogan County in the Loomis State Forest. The big cats’ primary food is the snowshoe hare.
Lynx historically ranged south through Chelan County and eastward across Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties into Idaho, according to the state.
“The lynx are live trapped (in Canada) using box style traps that are baited with an assortment of attractants,” said Richard Whitney, wildlife manager for the tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We are working in partnership with existing trappers on established trap lines.
“In fact, they do the trapping for us and we are able to take the cats out live without them harvesting the lynx for pelts. We pay them a set rate for the cats, so that they don't lose money for each lynx that they don't sell to the fur market. They have been great partners in this project. We currently have two trap lines that are being monitored.”
Cats that are caught are immobilized and checked for vital signs, body condition and so on. A GPS collar is put on each animal.
“Once they are processed, we put the lynx in the transport container and administer the reversal drugs to wake the lynx up and we continue to monitor their health,” said Whitney. “We have a B.C. veterinarian inspect the lynx, feed them for the night and leave the area until the following morning when the lynx is then transported to the border.”
At the border, the lynx are transferred to the U.S. lynx release team and are transported to the release location on the reservation. The big cats usually are released just over 24 hours from removal from the trap, he said.
“The Colville tribes, in critical partnerships with Conservation Northwest, Upper Columbia United Tribes and others, are leading the restoration efforts for Canada lynx in the Kettle Mountain Range,” said Whitney. “It is our goal to establish a healthy, self-sustaining population of lynx that can help to restore balance to a landscape that has not seen a robust population in decades.
“This has been a large team effort of tribal wildlife staff led by Rose Piccinini, Conservation Northwest, UCUT, the B.C. trappers and numerous others, including volunteers from other state agencies that helped along the way.”
“In the last 10 years, there have been detections of lynx in Kettle that suggest they are present but likely not part of a resident breeding population,” said Piccinini, wildlife biologist for the tribe. “By reestablishing a breeding population in the Kettle Range, we would be connecting lynx populations from the Cascades to the Canadian Rockies.”
The tribe received support and funding from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ endangered species program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s tribal wildlife grant, Conservation Northwest and others.
“We have a long history with lynx conservation in Washington,” said Dave Werntz, science and conservation director for Conservation Northwest. “And given the extensive habitat loss from fire in the Okanogan region, we began to look toward restoring lynx to the Kettle Range for regional benefits.
“We commissioned a scientific analysis which showed the Kettle Range has excellent habitat that would support lynx, and shared it with the tribes’ fish and wildlife staff and other partners. When the lynx translocation project was launched, we looked for ways to help as much as possible including with lynx capture, trapper coordination and other operations in British Columbia.”
Goal of the project is to relocate at least 50 Canada lynx to the reservation. That could take up to five years to complete, said the tribe.
