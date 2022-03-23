OKANOGAN – A Malott woman was charged March 16 with second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and resisting arrest after allegedly leading an officer on a chase through Omak.
Julila R. Philmon, 28, was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court.
The assault charge, with Colville Tribal Police Officer Lee McLean as the victim, carries a maximum 10-year prison term and/or $20,000 fine, but also is a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
During a preliminary appearance March 15, bail for Philmon was set at $10,000. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent her. Arraignment is set for March 28.
Philmon remained in jail as of March 21.
A report by Jordan McNulty, a Colville Tribal Police officer, accompanied the charging document as an affidavit of probable cause.
According to the report, McLean responded to the south end of Dayton Street, Omak, on the reservation and saw a blue sedan parked in the gravel area east of the Tribal Trails gas station. He drove by and noticed a person slumped over the steering wheel.
McLean parked behind the vehicle and notified dispatch he would be out with the vehicle. As he approached, the woman in the driver’s seat tried getting out, the report said.
Drug paraphernalia could be seen in plain view on the car’s floorboard, the report said.
The driver would not respond to questions, and McLean told her to step out of the vehicle and place her hands behind her back, according to McNulty’s report.
“The female then resisted and got back into the car,” said the report. “Officer McLean grabbed her right arm and told her not to put the car in gear. The female put the car in gear and then pressed on the gas, accelerating out of the dirt parking lot.
“Officer McLean was inside the open driver’s door and was dragged by the vehicle. Officer McLean’s gun holster caught on the door while she was trying to take off. The door frame hit Officer McLean’s right side and Officer McLean’s left arm was injured in the incident.”
The report said McLean got to his vehicle and began chasing the suspect, with lights and siren going. He pursued the vehicle through east Omak and onto Omak Avenue and then across the Okanogan River. The chase then went north on Main Street, left on Apple Avenue and then left onto Douglas Street.
The suspect exited the vehicle at 13 N. Douglas Street and began running, the report said. McLean followed her to a storage shed, where she allegedly tried to hide in a cabinet.
Philmon was taken by ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital for treatment for alleged fentanyl use. The vehicle was impounded.
McNulty met McLean and Philmon at the hospital and placed her under arrest, court documents said.
