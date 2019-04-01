OKANOGAN – A Redmond man has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly breaking into an Omak home, assaulting the occupants and stealing their truck.
Kyle Andrew Finley, 27, was charged March 25 in Okanogan County Superior Court with two counts each of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, and one count each of first-degree robbery, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree malicious mischief, hit and run-property damage, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest.
Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. April 1 before Judge Henry A. Rawson.
The incident was reported at 5:43 p.m. after the man apparently removed a screen and climbed through a window to enter the home of John and Tonya Wilson on East Bartlett Street, said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin.
Court records allege the victims both were hit repeatedly during the break-in. They were treated at Mid-Valley Hospital.
The suspect allegedly hit Tonya Wilson, 73, several times in the face and hit her husband repeatedly with an end table. She attempted to retrieve a pistol from the bedroom, but the suspect entered the bedroom, punched her until he knocked her down and then used a small table to beat her repeatedly, according to court records.
John Wilson, 82, also was allegedly struck with a table lamp and lost a tooth in the altercation.
The suspect demanded the keys to their vehicle and John Wilson told him where they were, court records said. The suspect left in the pickup truck and they called 911.
The pickup truck later ran into a fence near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Locust Street, with damage to the fence estimated at $1,000, and the suspect fled on foot, court records said. A damage estimate for the truck was not known at the time court documents were filed.
An estimated $200 damage was done to items inside the residence.
Two Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Justin Weigel and Gisberth Gonzalez, allegedly caught up to the suspect.
Weigel found the suspect hiding behind a tree, drew his pistol and gave verbal commands to the suspect, but the man allegedly charged at Weigel and struck him several times in the face, according to court documents. The deputy’s sunglasses, valued at $180, were broken.
The deputy allegedly took the man to the ground and the suspect tried to take the pistol from the officer, court records said.
The suspect was then handcuffed and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital with breathing difficulties. He was later flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Finley was arrested March 23 and booked in to the Okanogan County Jail late that night.
Bail was set at $150,000 during a preliminary appearance March 25. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent Finley. No-contact orders were issued against Finley for the Wilsons.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said both deputies were treated at Mid-Valley Hospital and released the same evening. Neither missed any work because of the injuries.
Koplin praised the response of law enforcement agencies, and said all his officers were called out to process the three scenes – the Wilsons’ home, the truck crash location and the place where deputies caught up with the suspect.
“I’m totally heartbroken that it happened,” Koplin said. The suspect is from outside the area, “so he wasn’t on our radar.”
Police are still investigating a possible motive. They are in contact with Finley’s family in western Washington; the family was in the process of reporting him missing when they learned he’d been jailed, the chief said.
Finley apparently had driven to the area in a vehicle belonging to his father. The vehicle was found abandoned outside town, Koplin said.
