WINTHROP — A local man has been arrested after allegedly harassing two people with a knife March 7.
According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, Jan Bagge, 54, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and felony harassment.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an alleged robbery off of Bear Creek Road near Pearrygin Lake State Park.
Mazama resident Ryan Bell reported he was threatened with a knife while he was taking pictures of Kenneth Bevis, 62, Twisp, who was harvesting meat from a roadkill deer.
“Bell reported this had occurred about an hour prior to him calling the sheriff’s office to report he had been threatened and his camera was taken from him,” Hawley said. “Bell is a photographer who is working on a project about harvesting roadkill. He had met Bevis, who had located a deer and loaded it into Bevis’s truck.”
Hawley said the deer was transported to the Pearrygin Wildlife Area to process the animal.
“While they were finishing up, a silver Dodge arrived and a male exited the vehicle holding a knife,” he said. “He (the suspect) quickly advanced toward Bell and Bevis while saying, ‘You must think this is really funny.’ The male elevated the knife while continuing to advance at them.”
Bell apparently ran down the hill out into the snowy field and yelled, “What are you doing man?” according to Hawley.
Bagge allegedly responded, “I’m going to kill you” and continued to advance at Bell, Hawley said.
“The male (Bagge) then turned his attention to Bevis, who was attempting to explain that their actions were legal,” Hawley said. “Bevis stumbled and fell onto his back when he was backing away from the male, who then stood over him with the knife in hand held above his head.”
Hawley said Bell was able to photograph the encounter to identify the man. Bagge then apparently noticed Bell had photographed him and demanded the camera.
“He ran at Bell with the knife still in his hand,” Hawley said. “Bell tried to get the male to calm down so they could talk.”
Bagge allegedly threatened to kill Bell and his two children, who were in the vehicle. Bell threw the camera toward the man.
Bagge picked up the camera and was walking away when he noticed Bevis had left and became “really agitated again,” Hawley said.
“Bell was able to get into his truck and lock the doors,” he said. “His window was down and he was not locating his keys. Bell stated the male then seemed to become a little more clearheaded.”
Bagge allegedly returned Bell’s camera to him through the open window and walked away, the sheriff said. Bell was able to locate his keys and leave before calling the sheriff’s office.
Hawley said the man was identified as Bagge. Sgt. Tait Everett, Winthrop Deputy Marshal Ken Bajema and Twisp Police Officer Ty Sheehan went to a residence to contact Bagge, but he was not located. They did locate the vehicle, which was believed to be driven by the male at the residence.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy David Leeman, Bajema and Sheehan took Bagge into custody.
