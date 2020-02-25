SPOKANE — Sentencing is set for May 5 for an Omak man who pleaded guilty last week in federal court to threatening Washington sheriffs over their refusal to enforce a voter-approved run law.
Jaydin Harvey Wesley Ledford, 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 19 in federal District Court in Spokane to one count of making threats by interstate communication.
In the plea agreement, which still must be approved by the court, Ledford would not go to prison but instead would serve five years of probation. He is out of prison pending sentencing.
Ledford, in his plea, admitted posting a threat on Facebook against sheriffs who said they would not enforce Initiative 1639, which was approved by voters in 2018.
The measure restricts the purchase and ownership of firearms, and includes background checks, storage requirements and waiting periods for purchasing semiautomatic assault rifles. It increases the minimum age to buy semiautomatic assault rifles to 21.
The age restriction took effect Jan. 1; the rest of the measure went into effect July 1.
Ledford initially was charged with one count of cyberstalking and two counts of threats in interstate communications.
He was arrested Feb. 20, 2019, at his Omak home.
The investigation into Ledford began Feb. 4, 2019, after death threats were posted on Facebook toward sheriffs who spoke out against I-1639.
“Sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me,” said the post, which specifically mentioned Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. “Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull,” said the post.
Another post said, “I really want to kill a police officer.”
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the case was investigated by the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the Omak Police Department and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
“These threats were taken very seriously and all law enforcement agencies in the area were notified to be cautious of Ledford, especially if they were to need to respond to a call for service involving him or in the area of his residence,” Hawley said at the time. “We learned early in the investigation that Ledford was a resident in Omak.”
Opponents of the measure filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle against the state just after the election, alleging the measure violates the Second Amendment and wrongly regulates interstate commerce.
Republic Police Chief Loren Culp proposed making his town a “sanctuary city” where the law would not be enforced. His comments made national headlines, and other law enforcement leaders then weighed in.
Culp later declared his candidacy for governor.
Hawley, in a Feb. 4, 2019, letter to area law enforcement personnel, wrote that the initiative, as written, “appears to be unenforceable due to the unclear language and lacking appropriate definitions.”
After conferring with Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma, Hawley said he directed his deputies and those carrying an Okanogan County cross commission to conduct appropriate investigations and document their findings.
“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate all cases thoroughly, then document the findings of their investigation,” he said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.