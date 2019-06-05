CONCONULLY – A man was arrested early May 25 on suspicion of reckless endangerment after allegedly brandishing a rifle and fighting with people on a downtown street.
Cody Foster, 26, was arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail. He was released on bond later that day.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Foster allegedly was refused service at the Sit n Bull Saloon for being impaired and not having identification. He was asked to leave after allegedly bothering others in the bar.
When he went outside, he allegedly punched a truck.
Deputies were called at 1:23 a.m. for a report of a man claiming to have a gun after a fight in the street.
While in route deputies were advised one of the men involved was being held down by two other men and the man Foster, was bleeding, Hawley said. LifeLine Ambulance was called.
Foster allegedly was brandishing an AR-15 rifle. Bystanders talked to him and disarmed him, the sheriff said.
“Once Foster was in custody, LifeLine was summoned to him to provide care for his injuries,” Hawley said, adding Foster had a bloody nose that apparently was triggered when others tackled him to prevent him from harming anyone.
“Foster was tackled while having the rifle up to his shoulder and the bystander felt he was pointing it toward two people who were in direction of the Red Rock Saloon,” Hawley said.
