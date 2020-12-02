BREWSTER – A pickup truck reported stolen Nov. 25 in Brewster plowed into a utility pole later that morning north of town.
Heliodoro Luquin Xhurape, 33, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail that day on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree driving while suspended.
The truck’s owner reported the vehicle stolen at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday from Cliff Avenue, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. It was left running outside a residence.
Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz said the truck belongs to a local orchard company and had been issued to an employee.
Hawley said the vehicle was seen going northbound from Brewster. Deputy Eric Orr, who was in the Malott area, began looking for it and just before 8:30, the vehicle’s license plate number was sent to patrol officers. Orr soon observed the vehicle northbound on Old Highway 97.
Orr tried to stop it, but it turned west onto North Malott Road and then south onto B&O Road, the sheriff said. The vehicle then went south on Old Highway 97 at speeds around 100 mph before turning onto Monse River Road and continuing at around 85 mph.
“Deputy Orr was the only one in pursuit until he reached Monse, where (the Washington State Patrol) attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle,” Hawley said. “The vehicle avoided the spike strips and then ran the stop sign at Monse River Road and Monse Bridge Road” about 8:42 a.m.
The vehicle hit a power pole and all three occupants fled, he said.
Luquin Xhurape was captured by Orr and Washington State Patrol Sgt. Lex Lindquist after a foot pursuit.
Brewster Police Department also was involved in the chase.
There were no injuries.
Hawley reminded people not to leave their vehicles unsecured and unattended while running.
