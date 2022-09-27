MALOTT — A 19-year-old Omak man was arrested Sept. 20 after allegedly leading police on a pursuit and crashing into a patrol vehicle.
According to Sheriff Tony Hawley, Clement Joseph was booked into Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police, first-degree assault with a vehicle; attempted second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle; reckless driving; reckless endangerment; first-degree driving while suspended; obstructing a law enforcement officer; and third-degree malicious mischief.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Old Highway 97 through Malott, crossing over the centerline into the northbound lane.
“Deputy Gonzalez observed the vehicle reduce its speed quickly as he was activating his radar to measure the vehicle’s speed,” Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said. “Even though the vehicle had slowed dramatically, he was able to capture the speed at 45 mph in the posted 35 mph zone.”
Gonzalez attempted to initiate a traffic stop near milepost 13 after he caught up to the vehicle, a white 2014 Infinity four-door passenger car. While attempting to get the vehicle stopped, Gonzalez apparently observed the vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic twice, according to Hawley.
“The vehicle finally pulled over to stop near the Davis Canyon intersection. The driver then put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to ram Deputy Gonzalez’s patrol vehicle,” Hawley said. “He was able to avoid the impact by getting his patrol vehicle into reverse and evading the impact.”
The driver then apparently sped off northbound, according to officials. A pursuit of the vehicle was then authorized by a supervisor due to the attempted assault with the vehicle, Hawley said.
“The vehicle turned up Chiliwist Road and Deputy Gonzalez pursued the vehicle while other deputies were responding to assist,” Hawley said. “The vehicle was traveling between 40-50 mph on the gravel roadway.”
The vehicle reached a dead-end in the area of milepost 8 and turned around, the sheriff said.
“The driver stopped the vehicle facing towards Deputy Gonzalez. Deputy Gonzalez thought the driver was going to exit the vehicle, then the driver accelerated towards Deputy Gonzalez,” Hawley said. “He was not able to move his patrol vehicle in time to avoid being struck by the vehicle. The driver used his vehicle to force its way past Deputy Gonzalez’s vehicle, striking it as it went by.”
Hawley said Gonzalez’s vehicle’s protective bumper kept the impact from causing damage that would prevent him from continuing to pursue.
Joseph then allegedly traveled back towards Old Highway 97 on the Chilliwist Road.
Deputy Eric Orr and Hawley were able to join into the pursuit. Sgt. Gene Davis also arrived in the area and took up a position to deploy spike strips.
“The spike strip deployment was not successful, and the offender continued to attempt to elude arrest,” Hawley said. “He drove south on North Star Road to Davis Canyon then east towards Old Highway 97.”
Deputy Justin Hampson was able to deploy spike strips successfully and deflate two of the vehicle’s tires. Joseph allegedly continued driving while the tires deflated, Hawley said. He traveled north bound on Old Highway 97, now at around 30 mph. The vehicle became disabled near milepost 13 and the driver was arrested.
Hawley said during the deployment of the spike strips, a deputy received an injury to his hand. He was treated for the injury and released from Mid Valley Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.