Sheriff sign

MALOTT — A 19-year-old Omak man was arrested Sept. 20 after allegedly leading police on a pursuit and crashing into a patrol vehicle.

According to Sheriff Tony Hawley, Clement Joseph was booked into Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police, first-degree assault with a vehicle; attempted second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle; reckless driving; reckless endangerment; first-degree driving while suspended; obstructing a law enforcement officer; and third-degree malicious mischief.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.