WATERVILLE – A Waterville man was arrested Oct. 31 after a powder substance was located in an election ballot envelope discovered during ballot processing.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Howard A. Lane, 66. He was taken to the Chelan County Jail on suspicion of acts prohibited in voting center-prohibited practices.
“Due to the stage of the processing, detectives were able to determine which envelope the substance came from,” said a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announcement.
The envelope allegedly still had some of the substance inside. The substance was tested and found to be non-toxic, but it’s not known exactly what the substance is, said the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.