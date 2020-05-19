OMAK – An Okanogan man was arrested May 18 after a pursuit through Omak and back toward Okanogan.
Jesse Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, hit and run-property damage and first-degree driving while suspended.
A vehicle-mounted license plate reader system on Deputy Jodie Barcus’ patrol vehicle identified the vehicle Garcia allegedly was driving as stolen, said Sheriff Tony Hawley. The vehicle had been reported stolen May 17 from Omak.
She observed the vehicle traveling north on Okoma Drive in Omak.
The vehicle entered a turn lane and passed several vehicles, then activated her emergency lights and siren “to pursue the vehicle and alert others of the fleeing vehicle,” said Hawley.
The vehicle exceeded 60 mph in 25 mph zones during the 17-minute pursuit through Omak and onto Rodeo Trail headed south, he said.
Spike strips were deployed near the Plex in Okanogan.
A search warrant will be sought for the vehicle, since a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating it contains drugs, he said.
