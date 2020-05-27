OMAK – Law enforcement was involved in a pair of high-speed pursuits in the Omak-Okanogan area last week.
In the first, an Okanogan man was arrested May 18 after a pursuit through Omak and back toward Okanogan.
Jesse Ballesteros Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, hit and run-property damage and first-degree driving while suspended.
A vehicle-mounted license plate reader system on Deputy Jodie Barcus’ patrol vehicle identified the vehicle Garcia allegedly was driving as stolen, said Sheriff Tony Hawley. The vehicle had been reported stolen May 17 from Omak.
She observed the vehicle traveling north on Okoma Drive in Omak.
“Upon learning it was a stolen vehicle she was able to locate images of it in the (license plate reader) system and forward them to Omak Police Department and other law enforcement in the area,” said Hawley. “When she passed the vehicle her (system) alerted that the vehicle was a stolen vehicle and she confirmed it was the correct vehicle with the picture of the vehicle and license plate.”
Hawley said Barcus turned to get behind the vehicle before activating her emergency lights, and saw the vehicle enter a turn lane and pass several vehicles.
She then activated her emergency lights and siren “to pursue the vehicle and alert others of the fleeing vehicle,” he said.
The vehicle was going 57 mph in a 25 mph zone when she caught up to it, but it sped up to more than 60 mph and also failed to heed stop signs and traffic lights, Hawley said.
The 17-minute pursuit through Omak and onto Rodeo Trail heading south covered 10 miles over city streets and county roads, and involved sheriff’s deputies, Omak Police, Colville Tribal Police and the Washington State Patrol, he said.
“The vehicle exceeded speeds of 90 mph on Rodeo Trail,” Hawley said.
The chase ended after spike strips were deployed near the Plex in Okanogan.
A search warrant will be sought for the vehicle, since a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating it contains drugs, he said.
In the second incident, Barcus pursued a vehicle from Hemlock Street and Okoma Drive in Omak around 3 a.m. May 21, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.
The chase lasted about 20 minutes. During pursuit, a deer was hit and officers eventually lost sight of the suspect, according to Omak Police information.
No further information was available at press time Friday.
