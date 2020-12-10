PATEROS – A Pateros man was arrested the evening of Dec. 9 after barricading himself in his home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours.
David Carpenter, 55, was booked into the Okanogan County on suspicion of felony threats to kill.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 11:39 a.m. of an armed homeowner standing on his porch and allegedly threatening to shoot city workers who were replacing a water meter on a nearby residence, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Deputies responded to the location, 639 W. Ives St., and contacted Carpenter. He refused to exit his home and allegedly told deputies his home was wired with explosives that would detonate if deputies attempted to enter, Hawley said.
Backup was sought, and officers from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Brewster Police responded to set up a perimeter around the home. North Central Washington Special Response Team responded, along with a crisis negotiator from the sheriff’s office.
Mutual aid was sought from the Douglas County Special Response Team and Chelan County Regional Response Team because of the threat of explosives, said Hawley.
Area residents were notified by Okanogan County Emergency Management and told to stay away. The tactical teams were used to assist some residents in evacuating.
Pateros School District was asked to secure its buildings, which are near the scene, and not send any students to that area of town, Hawley said.
“Negotiators spoke with Carpenter for several hours in efforts to have him peacefully surrender,” he said.
Just before 7 p.m., Carpenter came out and was taken into custody. A search warrant had been granted for the residence and several firearms were located, but no explosives were found, Hawley said.
“We are grateful for the cooperation between our law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services,” he said. “All were able to work together and have peaceful resolution to this situation.”
