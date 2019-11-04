OKANOGAN - An Oroville woman is dead and a man was arrested after a possible hunting incident Oct. 30 east of Oroville.
Ashley Nelson, 31, died at the scene on Nine Mile Road between Oroville and Molson.
Brent A. Blanchard, 44, Oroville, who reported the shooting, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter. He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
Bail was set at $15,000 during a preliminary court appearance Oct. 31. As of Nov. 3, he remained in jail.
Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel responded just after noon Oct. 30 to a possible hunting accident, said Undersheriff Aaron Culp. When they arrived, they found Nelson, who had been shot.
Blanchard, who called in the incident, remained on the scene and cooperated with deputies, Culp said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Blanchard was arrested.
Culp said the investigation is ongoing.
During Blanchard’s preliminary appearance, Superior Court Judge Henry A. Rawson set bail but also ordered Blanchard be held until being evaluated by Okanogan County Behavioral HealthCare to determine whether he is a danger to himself or others, according to court documents.
Once released, Blanchard is to maintain his residence on Nine Mile Road and must surrender any dangerous weapons or firearms to the sheriff’s office. He is not to possess controlled substances unless prescribed by a physician.
The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent him.
The prosecutor’s office had until 5 p.m. Nov. 4, after The Chronicle’s deadline, to file charges.
Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
