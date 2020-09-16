OKANOGAN – A Yakima man was arrested Sept. 9 after allegedly holding up the Free Bird Espresso stand, 326 N. Second Ave.
Steven Mejia, 29, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about 3:10 p.m. to the robbery.
A man with tattoos on his face allegedly came into the coffee stand asking for water. He then allegedly told the two baristas it was a robbery and to give them everything they had.
Owner Kara Yusi, in a social media post, said the man also demanded their car keys. While one was getting him the money, the other ran to the back.
Hawley said the 17-year-old girl sought shelter in the bathroom, but was drug out by the man.
At that point, the other girl ran out the front for help, according to Yusi’s post.
A customer at Best Deals auto, next door, defended the baristas and chased off the man, according to the post.
Multiple deputies, Washington State Patrol and Omak Police responded, said Hawley.
The suspect allegedly fled south and deputies by 3:14 p.m. had located Mejia in the alley behind the Okanogan Post Office, about a half-block south of the espresso stand.
Yusi offered appreciation to the police agencies, neighbors at Best Deals and others who offered support.
