OKANOGAN – An Omak man has been turned over to the FBI after being arrested on suspicion of making death threats toward sheriffs of Washington who spoke out against a state gun control law.

Jaydin H.W. Ledford, 23, was arrested Feb. 20 at his home.

He is suspected of making threats via social media against sheriffs over enforcement of Initiative 1639.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Ledford was arrested on suspicion of harassment-threats to kill and intimidating a public service. He was transferred to the FBI.

A search warrant was executed about 11:50 p.m. Feb. 20 at his home. He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation began Feb. 4 after death threats were posted on Facebook toward sheriffs who spoke out against I-1639.

“Sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me,” said the post, which specifically mentioned Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. “Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull,” said the post.

Another post said, “I really want to kill a police officer.”

Hawley said the case was investigated by the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the Omak Police Department and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

“These threats were taken very seriously and all law enforcement agencies in the area were notified to be cautious of Ledford, especially if they were to need to respond to a call for service involving him or in the area of his residence,” Hawley said. “We learned early in the investigation that Ledford was a resident in Omak.”

The posts allegedly were targeted against sheriffs who had said they would not enforce Initiative 1639.

The measure, approved by Washington voters last fall, restricts the purchase and ownership of firearms, and includes background checks, storage requirements and waiting periods for purchasing semiautomatic assault rifles. It increases the minimum age to buy semiautomatic assault rifles to 21.

The age restriction took effect Jan. 1; the rest of the measure goes into effect July 1.

The Facebook page included numerous anti-Trump and anti-Republican statements, and appeared with multiple pictures of Karl Marx. The profile picture was of Marx wearing sunglasses.

Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin said the posts have been removed from the page.

Many county sheriffs around the state have said they won’t enforce Initiative 1639, which was passed by nearly 60 percent of voters statewide in November 2018.

Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane, has introduced a bill to repeal I-1639, saying it is “unconstitutional in many respects and punishes law-abiding citizens, while doing nothing to keep firearms away from criminals.”

As of Feb. 20, the measure was in the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee.

The Legislature can amend or repeal an initiative during the first two years following enactment only with a two-thirds majority of each house. Voters can amend or repeal an initiative during that time period.

Opponents of the measure filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle against the state just after the election, alleging the measure violates the Second Amendment and wrongly regulates interstate commerce.

Republic Police Chief Loren Culp has proposed making his town a “sanctuary city” where the law would not be enforced. His comments made national headlines, and other law enforcement leaders have since weighed in.

Hawley, in a Feb. 4 letter to area law enforcement personnel, wrote that the initiative, as written, “appears to be unenforceable due to the unclear language and lacking appropriate definitions.”

After conferring with Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma, Hawley said he has directed his deputies and those carrying an Okanogan County cross commission to conduct appropriate investigations and document their findings.

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate all cases thoroughly, then document the findings of their investigation,” he said.

He said he was not aware of any threats against him personally.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said he understands the concerns, questions and uncertainties raised by the initiative.

“While the courts work to determine the legality of the law, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will continue their work as they always have,” he said. “We believe in creating enforcement priorities to ensure that we will address the most serious problems affecting our residents.”

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said he has instructed his deputies not to enforce Initiative 1639 while the measure’s constitutional validity remains in argument at the federal court level.

“I swore an oath to defend our citizens and their constitutionally protected rights,” he said. “I do not believe the popular vote overrules that.”

The Washington State Sheriffs Association noted Jan. 1 that it publicly opposed the initiative before the election and said its concerns continue because it places greater restrictions on law-abiding citizens while creating unreasonable expectations about how such restrictions would be enforced.

The initiative won support in 14 of Washington’s 39 counties, with most being in the Puget Sound area.