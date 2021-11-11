OMAK – An Omak man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft, kidnapping and several other crimes in connection with armed robberies at Omak and Okanogan businesses.
Stephen Vasquez Jr., 33, was booked Nov. 9 into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree assault, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and warrants for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Also arrested were Stephen Vasquez Sr., 56, on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, making false statements to public servants and obstructing a law enforcement officer, and Barbara Lynn Riley, 53, on suspicion of making false statements to public servants.
The Omak Police Department and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively on the case, said a joint announcement from Chief Dan Christensen and Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Investigation began Oct. 24, when the Stampede Mini Mart, Omak, was robbed at knifepoint. On Nov. 4, the Jackpot gas station, Omak, was robbed by an individual who appeared to be the same person. The next day, an individual of the same description attempted to rob the Omak 76 station, the announcement said.
The morning of Nov. 7, while responding to a robbery call at the Okanogan Chevron, a deputy noticed the suspect vehicle and gave chase. The pursuit concluded when the suspect abandoned his vehicle near the Omache Shopping Center and allegedly fled on foot.
The suspect eluded officers, but was identified based on information gathered from the abandoned vehicle. The younger Vasquez was arrested the next day at his home on East Grape Street, Omak.
Stephen Vasquez Sr., Omak, and Riley, Moses Lake, also were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.