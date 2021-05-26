OMAK — City resident Gangandeep “Deep” Bains has asked the city to sell him a piece of city land in the Wildwood subdivision near the water reservoirs.
He told the council during its May 17 meeting that he owns two parcels in the subdivision just south of the reservoirs and wants to buy a 40- or 50-foot by 125-foot piece of city property so he can build an 80-foot-wide home on each of his parcels.
Bains said he envisions nice homes with beautiful views of the city.
Councilman Dave Womack asked about access, including emergency access to the parcels Bains owns.
Bains said he has a 20-foot easement next to the Bernica property.
Womack said the council infrastructure committee discussed the property and talked about taking an inventory of city property. An inventory would help council decide whether to sell surplus land.
City Administrator McDaniel said there are some obstacles and concerns about the single access and he would like to consult with City Attorney Mick Howe.
Bains said he is purchasing a large parcel from the Eastern Washington University Foundation. The parcel, in the same area, is undeveloped.
The council referred the matter to the infrastructure committee. Mayor Cindy Gagne said the committee will want a plan from Bains and an inventory of unused city property.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an agreement with Rachael Willis to serve as campground hostess at Carl Precht Memorial RV Park.
• Reviewed the transportation element of the Greater Omak Area Comprehensive Plan.
• Learned preparation work will be done for a chip seal project on streets from Fourth Avenue to Cherry Avenue and Ash Street to Granite Street.
• Learned Omak Stampede Inc. is looking into replacing the arena chutes.
• Received copies of the city’s annual report.
