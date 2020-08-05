OKANOGAN – An Omak man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling a fire alarm in the emergency room at Mid-Valley Hospital, becoming unruly and socking a nurse in the eye.
Reinaldo Alejandro Beltran, 28, was charged July 15 in Okanogan County Superior Court with third-degree assault of a nurse, physician or health care worker, interference with a health care facility, obstructing a law enforcement officer and sounding a false alarm.
A report by Omak Police Officer Shane Schaefer accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
In Schaefer’s report, he said he was sent to the hospital July 11 for a disorderly person, identified by the hospital as Beltran, who allegedly had pulled the fire alarm and was standing outside the emergency room’s main entrance.
When the officer arrived, he saw Beltran, who was shirtless and had white foam around his mouth, the report said. The man allegedly was sweating, nervous and fidgety.
Schaefer wrote that he attempted to place Beltran’s wrists in restraints for safety, since the call came in that the man was being disorderly. Beltran attempted to pull away and ended up on the ground.
“Beltran would not stop moving and it seemed like he was attempting to get into a different position to possibly stand up to flee,” said the report. “I put pressure on his back and side with my hands attempting to keep him from gaining a way to stand up.”
The report said Beltran was screaming phrases such as “Don’t shoot me” and “You’re killing me,” but would not stop moving so the restraints could be put on, said the report.
While struggling, Beltran allegedly received cuts to his wrists from the restraints.
“I asked Beltran many times to stop moving, so I could double lock the wrist restraint, but Beltran would not stop moving,” said Schaefer’s report. “It appeared that Beltran believed he was going to be harmed and was hallucinating.”
After about 10 minutes, Okanogan County Deputy Tim Coble and a Colville tribal officer, who was not identified in the report, arrived and the three officers escorted Beltran into the hospital.
While Beltran was being put in an exam room, the three officers and several emergency room staff members tried to hold him so bed restraints could be put on, the report said.
“Beltran was on his back and was moving his head all around and screaming,” said Schaefer’s report. “Spit was coming out of Beltran’s mouth from his yelling.”
Schaefer asked that a spit mask be put on Beltran, but was told no by hospital staff because of the possibility he could vomit into it. As a result, the officer ended up with spit on his face, the report said.
While she was trying to place one of Beltran’s arms in a restraint, nurse Susan Weeks allegedly was punched in the eye with a closed fist, the report said.
Beltran eventually was restrained, but got one arm free and had to be re-restrained.
Beltran’s temperature was measured at 102 degrees and he was tested for COVID-19 and possibly excited delirium, the report said. The COVID test came back negative.
Schaefer wrote that Beltran allegedly had gone to the hospital and threatened to pull the fire alarm if he didn’t get the help he wanted. He apparently was being taken to an exam room but refused to go in and went back to the lobby, the report said.
Two hospital employees watching him on video surveillance allegedly saw him pull the alarm, causing all the emergency doors to lock and shutting down the emergency room temporarily.
Beltran was arrested and booked into the county jail.
During a preliminary court appearance July 13, bail was set at $10,000. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent him.
As of July 31, he remained in jail.
Beltran entered a not guilty plea during arraignment July 20. A Sept. 1 trial date was set.
