OKANOGAN – A Bridgeport man faces six criminal charges after allegedly leading an Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy on a chase from Okanogan to rural Omak on Sept. 10.
Antonio Valentin Castillo, 27, was charged Sept. 15 in Okanogan County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with the enhancement of threatening physical injury or harm to others besides himself or the pursuing officer, reckless driving, third-degree driving while suspended or revoked, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana-Suboxone and use of drug paraphernalia.
A report by sheriff’s Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez accompanied the charges as a probable cause statement.
Gonzalez wrote than he was talking with another deputy about two burglary complaints in which firearms were taken from homes while the occupants were evacuated during the Cold Springs Fire. Castillo was identified as a possible suspect.
While they were talking, Gonzalez saw a vehicle turn westbound onto Okanogan’s Conconully Street without signaling, the report said. Gonzalez went after the vehicle onto Second Avenue and saw it pull into a gas station.
The vehicle then headed north through an alley, east on Rose Street and ran the stop sign at Rose Street and South First Avenue. Then it took off at a high rate of speed northbound on South First Avenue, with Gonzalez in pursuit, the report said.
The vehicle crossed the Oak Street bridge, then went north on Rodeo Trail. It passed another vehicle on a curve, then turned into a driveway at 338 Rodeo Trail. Several posts and barbed wire were hit, according to the report.
The driver left the vehicle and started running eastbound toward 342 Rodeo Trail, said the report.
A man outside the home told the deputy the man ran through his trailer and his uncle’s trailer, and was last seen going around the second trailer, the report said.
Gonzalez and two other officers started looking for the man and found him under the trailer, but then the man took off running again. A passenger in the vehicle Gonzalez had pursued allegedly told a Washington State Patrol trooper that the man being pursued was Castillo.
With several officers in pursuit, the suspect allegedly tried to get into a house on the north side of 342 Rodeo Trail, the report said. Officers caught up to him and, at gunpoint, took him into custody.
Castillo allegedly started to throw up, so an ambulance was called. He was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, and then to jail.
During a Sept. 11 preliminary hearing, the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Castillo. Bail was set at $1,500; as of Sept. 28, he remained in jail.
A trial date of Nov. 3 was set during initial arraignment Sept. 21.
