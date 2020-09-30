OKANOGAN – A Yakima man has been charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree kidnapping for allegedly holding up a downtown Okanogan coffee stand Sept. 9.
Both charges against Steven Mejia count as “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.
Mejia, 29, is accused of holding up the Free Bird Espresso stand, 326 N. Second Ave.
A report from sheriff’s Deputy Ted Shook accompanied the charges as a probable cause statement.
The shop’s two baristas, one age 17 and the other 19, allegedly told Shook that the man had come to the shop asking for water, which they provided. He then said it was a robbery and “wanted everything” and that he had a gun, said the report.
One employee started screaming and the other ran into the bathroom. Mejia allegedly grabbed the girl by the arm, pulled her from the bathroom and started to take her out of the shop, possibly to get her keys and vehicle, the report said.
Meanwhile, the other barista ran next door to Best Deals auto for help. A person at the auto shop and the restrained barista allegedly yelled at the suspect to leave.
In his report, Shook wrote that he was called to the shop and was told the suspect had gone into the alley behind the nearby Okanogan post office.
There, in a gated-off parking area, he found a man matching the suspect’s description.
“I immediately exited my vehicle, drew my service pistol, identified myself and ordered the individual to stop and get on the ground,” said Shook’s report.
The suspect allegedly looked at the officer, then took off running north and around a building. The deputy ran through the alley, parallel to the suspect.
“At this point I could tell he was sweating profusely, and his actions and mannerisms were consistent with someone on drugs or intoxicants,” said the report. “He was flailing his arms and he couldn’t sit still for more than half a second. He could clearly hear me and see me, but was taking active actions to evade me and was ignoring my commands.”
The man allegedly took off his sweatshirt and then ran again to the south, with the deputy again in pursuit. He allegedly jumped a four-foot fence into the gated parking area. Shook wrote that he gave more commands to stop, but was ignored.
Several other patrol vehicles had arrived, so Shook pointed the officers in Mejia’s direction. Mejia allegedly ran east toward First Avenue.
Shook wrote that he switched from his pistol to his Taser and continued to give chase.
The suspect ran into a yard at 95 E. Oak St., and Shook ordered him to stop or he would be Tased, the report said. Mejia did not stop, so Shook deployed his Taser, striking the suspect in the neck and mid-back.
“Mejia immediately went rigid and fell to the ground,” the report said. “I began issuing commands to stop moving. He rolled onto his back, and was twitching and flailing around. This continued throughout the contact, and seemed to be his normal mode.”
Two Washington State Patrol troopers arrived and assisted in placing Mejia into custody.
The Taser probes were removed, one by LifeLine Ambulance personnel, and Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez read Mejia his rights. Mejia was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, for treatment of scrapes and rashes on his knees, and then was taken to jail.
Shook wrote that he interviewed the baristas after Mejia was taken into custody.
A K-9 unit searched the area for potential evidence and located the discarded sweatshirt, the report said.
The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Mejia.
During a Sept. 11 preliminary court appearance, bail was set at $150,000. As of Sept. 28, Mejia remained in jail.
Arraignment was Sept. 21. Mejia’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 5 and trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.
