OKANOGAN – A 19-year-old Omak man was charged Nov. 23 in Okanogan County Superior Court with assault and several other crimes in the Nov. 20 shooting of an Omak teenager.
Daemien Dane Conway was charged with third-degree assault with a firearms enhancement, tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon.
The assault charge is a felony. Tampering and reckless endangerment are gross misdemeanors and the concealed weapon charge is a misdemeanor.
During a preliminary hearing Nov. 22, bail was set at $7,500. Conway has posted a surety bond for that amount. A no-contact order was issued, with the victim as the protected party.
According to a report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Weigel, he was called out from home on Nov. 20 to a house party on Kegley Lane, Omak, for a report of a shooting. The report was included with the charging document as a probable cause statement.
The sergeant arrived to find a 16-year-old boy on the floor being treated by an emergency medical crew for a gunshot wound. The bullet appeared to have entered the boy’s back and exited his chest, the report said.
Witnesses on scene told the sergeant they hadn’t seen the shooting, but alleged Conway had been showing off a pistol at the party and had been near the boy when he was shot.
The victim was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak. In addition to causing other damage, the bullet struck a vertebra in the boy’s spine “and caused such damage that he could not feel or move his body below the nipple line,” the report said.
Weigel spoke briefly with the boy, who said he’d been standing in the hallway near the kitchen chatting with a friend when he was shot, the report said. The boy said he had seen Conway with a small silver pistol earlier, and that he hadn’t met Conway before that night.
“They had not interacted that night and (he) could think of no reason that Daemien may have had for shooting him,” the boy allegedly told the sergeant.
Later, Conway’s father contacted Colville Tribal Police because his son had been at a party when his gun went off and another person had been hit, according to Weigel’s report. The gun allegedly had been thrown into a field near the Conway home.
Weigel and another deputy went to the Conway home and met with the suspect. Conway allegedly said he’d purchased the gun in Idaho and carried it for protection. After the gun went off, he was going to call 911 but saw that others were doing so already, the report said.
“He said that he had not been drinking and had not taken any recreational drugs, and showed no obvious signs of either,” the report said. “Daemien said he drove home and threw the gun in a field near his residence and then went to the house and talked to his dad about what to do next.”
Conway showed the sergeant where the gun was; it was taken into custody, said Weigel’s report. Conway was arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Jail.
Arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 6. Conway is represented by Ryan William Gunn.
The victim’s name was redacted from court records, but his family and friends have made his name public.
Elias Clark’s mother, Misty Waugh, has setup an account at gofundme.com for traveling expenses and attorney fees. As of Dec. 5, $7,711 had been raised toward the $20,000 goal.
According to Waugh’s post, Clark’s prognosis is paralysis from the chest down. In a Dec. 2 update, she wrote that things are starting to look up, and Clark’s lung is healing.
He is being treated at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, Spokane, and is scheduled to go to St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute, Spokane, for several weeks, according to Waugh’s social media and gofundme posts.
In addition, limited-edition beeswax candles are being sold at Main Street Market, Omak, with profits to benefit Clark, according to a social media post.
Several of Clark’s supporters carried #EliasStrong signs in the Okanogan Farm Lights Festival parade Dec. 1.
