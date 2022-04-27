OKANOGAN — An Okanogan man was charged April 18 in Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree murder in the death of Siri Carina Zosel.
Roy Parker Rasmussen III, 70, is accused of shooting Zosel, 46, at her home on Westlake Road, Oroville. He entered a not guilty plea during a preliminary hearing April 19.
The charge carries firearm and domestic violence enhancements. It is considered a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent him. Bail was set at $1.5 million by Judge Pro Tempore John K. McIlhenny.
Arraignment was set for 1:30 p.m. April 25.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Taft accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Taft’s report said he was on patrol April 16 when dispatch notified him of a call to a possible homicide. He asked for an Oroville Police Department officer to respond, too.
When Taft, Deputy Cody Lunn and Oroville Officer Chris Patterson arrived, they could see through the home’s open door a man standing, another man — later identified as Rasmussen — sitting in a chair and someone lying on the floor face down.
The person on the floor, later identified as Zosel, had “an obvious gunshot wound to her right shoulder area,” according to the report. She apparently had been shot two days earlier.
Taft wrote that he and Lunn helped Rasmussen out of the chair and handcuffed him, then took him to Taft’s patrol vehicle where he was read his rights.
LifeLine Ambulance arrived and the crew confirmed Zosel was deceased, the report said.
The other man, Beryl K. (Keith) Sullivan, and his wife, Keri Sullivan, were interviewed.
Keri Sullivan allegedly told Taft she hadn’t heard from Zosel since April 15, and had invited her to lunch on April 18.
She went to Zosel’s home and Rasmussen allegedly answered the door, saying he didn’t know where Zosel was, the report said.
Keri Sullivan allegedly contacted another friend about Zosel, then checked the Zosel’s garage and saw her car parked inside. She called the other woman again, and was advised to call 911.
Instead, the Sullivans went back to Zosel’s home to check on her themselves, the report said.
While Keri Sullivan remained in the vehicle, Keith Sullivan went to the house with a car book for Rasmussen, who answered. At first Rasmussen would not let him inside, but when Sullivan insisted, he was allowed in, Taft wrote.
Once inside, Keith Sullivan allegedly saw Zosel’s body and was told she’d been dead about two days. Sullivan told Rasmussen to sit in a chair, then he went outside and told his wife to call 911, according to the report.
As Keith Sullivan went back inside, Rasmussen allegedly got up and began playing the piano, then said he needed a drink. Rasmussen, with Sullivan’s assistance, put on pants and a robe.
Then they returned to the living room to wait for law enforcement, the report said.
Keri Sullivan allegedly told Taft that Zosel and Rasmussen had been dating since February, with Rasmussen staying at her home. He also underwent detox treatment, the report said.
Rasmussen was taken to the county jail, interviewed and then booked, the report said.
