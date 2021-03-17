OKANOGAN – A Winthrop man was charged March 9 in Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon after an incident involving road kill.
Bail was set at $250,000 for Jan Kjell Gustav Bagge, 54, during a March 8 preliminary hearing.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tait Everett accompanied the charges as a probable cause statement.
In the report, Everett wrote that he was called March 7 to the Pearrygin Wildlife Area for a report that a photographer had his camera taken by a man wielding a knife.
Ryan Bell, Mazama, told Winthrop Deputy Marshal Ken Bajema that he was photographing another man, Ken Bevis, for a project about harvesting road kill. Bevis had a deer in his truck and took it to the Pearrygin Wildlife Area to process it.
When they were almost done, a man allegedly drove up, got out of his pickup truck and approached the two men while holding a knife, the report said. Bell ran away into a snow field and the suspect continued after him, threatening to kill him, said Everett’s report.
The man then allegedly turned his attention to Bevis, who tried to explain that what he was doing was legal. The man continued toward Bevis, who fell down. The man loomed over Bevis with his knife raised, the report said.
Bell took a photograph of that moment and allegedly asked the suspect to talk about the situation, the report said.
“The man then turned and asked Bell if he had taken a picture,” according to Everett’s report. “Bell told him that it was an accident and that it just went off on its own. The man then demanded the camera from Bell and he started running toward Bell with his knife still in his hand.”
Bell allegedly told the man he had his children in his vehicle, so the men should calm down and talk about the situation.
The man then threatened to kill Bell and his children, so Bell allegedly threw the camera into the snow next to the suspect.
Meanwhile, Bevis had left and that allegedly agitated the suspect. Bell got into his vehicle and locked the doors, but his window remained down and he couldn’t find his keys, which had fallen to the floor.
The suspect allegedly asked where Bevis went, but Bell said he didn’t know. The man eventually returned the camera through the open window, the report said.
Bell found his keys and was able to leave.
Everett wrote that he talked to Bell by phone and asked for the photograph, which Bell later emailed to the sergeant.
“The photo shows the man, later identified as Jan Bagge, standing over the top of Bevis,” said the report. “Bevis is on his back with his left leg up to try and keep Bagge away from him. Bagge can be seen standing over Bevis with his right arm raised and what appears to be a knife held in the manner previously described by Bell.”
Everett wrote that he contacted Bevis, who told the same story as Bell except he did not see what had happened with the camera.
“Bevis stated that he had fallen over and the man was standing over the top of him ‘like a grizzly bear’ and that he was scared,” the report said.
Bevis allegedly told the officer he had his own knife and a hunting rifle in his pickup. He drove away, then turned around and came back and “watched the scenario play out and was ready to intervene if necessary,” said the report.
Bagge was traced through a license plate number provided by the men at the scene. He was arrested that evening.
