OKANOGAN – A Methow Valley man has been charged in two separate cases with a variety of crimes, from assaulting a law enforcement officer to violating a no-contact order.
Klayton Lee Burlingame, 30, was charged Feb. 9 in Okanogan County Superior Court with obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.
In the second case, also filed Feb. 9, Burlingame is charged with third-degree escape, violation of a no-contact, protection or restraining order, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of third-degree driving while suspended or revoked.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Lunn accompanied the assault charge as an affidavit of probable cause.
Lunn wrote that on Feb. 7 he was waiting contacted by Deputy Eric Orr, who was looking for Burlingame as a suspect in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the day and was reported to be heading from the Twisp area to Okanogan.
They staged at the intersection of Highway 20 and Old Highway 97, near Okanogan, and spotted the vehicle. Orr confirmed the vehicle was the one sought and they attempted to stop it, the report said.
Once they stopped the vehicle, they determined Burlingame was one of the passengers. He was instructed to turn and walk backward toward Orr, who attempted to place him in handcuffs, according to the report.
A scuffle ensued, with Orr getting punched in the groin and Lunn getting hit in the arm with a sharp object, the report said. Two attempts to Tase the suspect were unsuccessful, although Orr landed a punch to Burlingame’s face.
Burlingame was eventually cuffed, checked by a LifeLine Ambulance crew and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, to be checked. He was then taken to jail.
In the second case, a report by Deputy David Leeman accompanied the charging document.
According to the report, Leeman stopped a vehicle Jan. 10 on Okoma Drive, Omak, because it was driving without headlights after dark.
Leeman requested Burlingame’s driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. No registration information was in the vehicle, and a passenger, Kassandra Ledesma, allegedly told the officer she had just purchased the vehicle.
A check indicated the vehicle was registered to Cannon Tire, Auto and Mobile Home Sales, Tonasket. The deputy also learned Burlingame’s driving status was suspended and there was a domestic violence no-contact order in place with Ledesma as the protected party.
Leeman wrote that he placed Burlingame under arrest but, when Burlingame got out of the vehicle he dropped a toothbrush on the ground. He was told to leave it there, but squatted down as if to pick it up and then sprinted away.
The deputy gave chase, but was unable to catch the suspect.
The next day, Leeman was notified by a state Department of Fish and Wildlife officer that a vehicle registered to Burlingame was found parked on wildlife property off Upper Beaver Creek Road in the Methow Valley. A rifle was seen on the back seat, the report said.
A game camera was placed at the location and allegedly captured pictures of Burlingame retrieving the vehicle.
Winthrop Deputy Marshal Ken Bajema located the vehicle later the same day at an apartment complex off White Avenue in Winthrop.
Leeman and Day, armed with a search warrant, responded and discovered a loaded rifle on the back seat. It was seized.
Leeman wrote that he was advised Feb. 7 by Twisp Police that Burlingame allegedly had backed into a pole in the parking lot of Hank’s Mini Mart in Twisp and then drove away. He alerted Orr that Burlingame might be headed to Okanogan.
During a preliminary hearing, bail was set at $35,000.
Arraignments for both cases was set for Feb. 16.
