OKANOGAN – An Omak man was charged Nov. 4 in Okanogan County Superior Court with burglary, theft, vehicle theft and firearms violations.
Tyler James Mieirs, 24, was charged with first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle.
Bail was set at $50,000 during a preliminary hearing Nov. 4. Arraignment was set for Nov. 15.
According to a police report filed with the charging document, Omak Police Officer Jarod Gavin was sent to the Omak Inn, 912 Koala Ave., about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 3 for a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen from North Second Avenue in Okanogan.
A review of surveillance video allegedly showed Mieirs getting out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and a woman leaving the passenger side. The two allegedly rented a room at the motel.
Detective Brien Bowling wrote that he knew Detective Isaiah Holloway of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office had probable cause to arrest Mieirs for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, and that Mieirs also was a suspect in a burglary at the Loggerhead tavern, 15 N. Main St.
He contacted the woman outside the room and she agreed to let him and Sgt. Darren Duncan inside. The woman allegedly said she did not know the vehicle was stolen, the report said.
Mieirs was placed in custody for Holloway’s case, then taken by Duncan to the Omak Police Department. Meanwhile, Bowling was given permission by the woman to search the motel room; with the woman’s help, he allegedly found a gun reported stolen and two tool bags with bottles of alcohol in them, the report said.
The woman also gave the officer keys to the vehicle, the report said.
After interviewing Mieirs, Bowling allegedly recovered a missing DVR machine from Omak Creek.
Mieirs is accused of taking the vehicle and tools from Best Deals, Okanogan, and two pistols, cash, alcohol and the DVR from the Loggerhead.
According to court documents, Mieirs is not allowed to possess a firearm because of a previous conviction for first-degree child molestation.
In a separate filing, Mieirs was charged with failure to register as a sex offender as required by state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.