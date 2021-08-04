OKANOGAN – A man was charged July 14 with taking items from Walmart, Omak.
Logan Hunter Chambers, 29, was charged July 14 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Bail was set at $10,000 during a July 12 preliminary hearing. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent him.
Chambers entered a not guilty plea during arraignment July 19. Hearings were set for Aug. 2 and Aug. 30, with a trial date of Aug. 31.
According to an Omak Police Department report filed with the charging document as an affidavit of probable cause, Officer Dustin Silverthorn was called to the Omak Walmart store July 9 by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez, who had a theft suspect in sight.
Gonzalez soon notified dispatch that he was in foot pursuit of a man who ran from him south of the store. Silverthorn arrived and allegedly found Gonzalez trying to detain the man, who was trying to pull away.
The two officers put the man in a wrist restraint and took him back to the store, the report said.
Gonzalez and other officers then left to pursue a woman who allegedly had been with the man, identified as Chambers, according to the report.
Chambers is accused of taking $204.29 worth of items, including a backpack, pop and clothing.
Silverthorn also found an outstanding warrant for Chambers’ arrest, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.