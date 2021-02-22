OKANOGAN – An Okanogan man was charged Feb. 11 with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting another man in the head with a hammer.
Troy Ryan Gilge, 24, also was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with harassment-threats to kill
Bail was set at $20,000 during a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing.
A report by sheriff’s Deputy Terry Shrable accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Shrable wrote that he was notified the afternoon of Feb. 9 about an assault at 1034 S. Second Ave., Okanogan. Wendy McKee reported a man threatened her and then assaulted her husband, Eugene McKee, with a hammer.
Shrable and Deputy Cody Lunn, who also responded to the call, were coming into town when Sgt. Tait Everett reported being with Gilge, who matched the description of the suspect. He requested a second officer at South Second Avenue and Conconully Street, said Shrable’s report.
Shrable and Lunn responded and Gilge was detained, then Shrable went to talk to the victim.
Eugene McKee allegedly said his wife had come into their motel room and told him Gilge had threatened to kill her, so he went outside to talk to the man. Gilge allegedly started to leave, then turned around, threatened to kill Eugene McKee and came back toward him, the report said.
Gilge allegedly pulled a hammer from his hoodie and hit McKee on the head.
The report said the McKees knew Gilge only from seeing him in the motel’s parking lot.
After an ambulance arrived to assist McKee, Shrable returned to where Everett and Lunn were with Gilge. The suspect allegedly declined to talk to police. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Arraignment is set for Feb. 22.
