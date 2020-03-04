OROVILLE – An Oroville man was charged Feb. 26 with attempted second-degree murder-intentional murder with a deadly weapon for allegedly striking another man with a propane tank and cutting his face with a knife.
Sean Lee Dahlquist, 29, was arrested Feb. 22 after a vehicle chase through Oroville.
He also was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Reports by sheriff’s deputies Justin Malone and Cody Lunn accompanied the charging document as probable cause statements.
Malone was sent out the afternoon of Feb. 22 to a report of an assault victim bleeding from his face on Balmes Road. He contacted people at the home and, upon entering the mobile home, found Bradley J. Keener, 22, sitting on the couch and holding a towel to his face.
“Bradley moved the towel and I saw what appeared to be a large, deep slash across his face from his upper right cheekbone, through his nose, and down to his left cheek,” said Malone’s report.
Keener was taken to North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, and the officer met him at the hospital. Keener allegedly told Malone that he’d gone to Juniper Street in Oroville to be with his girlfriend, who had invited him there.
The next morning, Dahlquist allegedly came over and began arguing with him, and later hit him with a propane tank, said Malone’s report.
“Bradley fought back, trying to defend himself and the two fell to the floor,” the report said, which indicated Keener had said the woman attempted to pull Dahlquist off.
Keener alleged that Dahlquist tried to cut his throat and, when Keener ducked his head to protect his throat, he was cut across the face with a knife with a small, short blade.
Malone then talked to the woman, who allegedly said she and Keener weren’t getting along, so she asked Dahlquist to come over. The two men allegedly got in a fight, but the woman said she had been behind a curtain at the other end of the home and didn’t see what happened, the report said.
The men left, but she didn’t know where they had gone.
The deputy photographed what appeared to be small, dried blood spots on a fork, cotton swab, Mason jar, the floor and a leveling jack for the trailer, said the report.
While attempting to locate Dahlquist, Malone heard on the radio that Lunn attempted to stop the suspect and that the vehicle was attempting to elude him, according to the report.
Lunn’s report said speeds were near 80 mph on Main Street. The vehicle turned into an apartment parking lot at 207 S. Main St., and Dahlquist allegedly jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving.
Lunn yelled to the man that he was under arrest, but the pursuit continued until Dahlquist allegedly tripped while entering an apartment and fell down, said Lunn’s report.
When Malone caught up, on Oroville’s Main Street, Lunn had Dahlquist in custody, Malone’s report said.
Dahlquist was taken to the Okanogan County Jail. Bail was set at $75,000 during a preliminary court appearance Feb. 24 and the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent him.
As of Feb. 28, he remained in jail.
During the preliminary hearing, a harassment no-contact order was issued, with Keener as the protected party.
On Feb. 26, the state filed notice with the court of intent to seek a sentence above the standard sentencing range if Dahlquist is found guilty.
According to the filing, Dahlquist has multiple current offenses and a high offender score under the state’s determinant sentencing law. The current incident happened shortly after Dahlquist was released from incarceration, the notice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.