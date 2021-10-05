OKANOGAN – An Okanogan man was charged Sept. 28 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree assault-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Casey Jean Loe, 43, is accused of biting off a portion of his intimate partner’s ear.
Conviction on the second-degree assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, and is considered a “most serious offense” under state law.
Bail was set at $35,000 during a Sept. 27 preliminary hearing. A no-contact order was issued with the alleged victim, a 49-year-old woman, as the protected party.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Ray was filed with the charging document as a probable cause statement.
In the report, Ray wrote that he was dispatched Sept. 23 to North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, for a report of a woman in the emergency room with an ear injury. He checked records and allegedly found multiple domestic violence incidents between Loe and the woman.
At the hospital, the woman allegedly said she, her son and Loe were staying at a home in Loomis. She was doing yard work when Loe left on foot.
He later returned, tackled her to ground and tried to bite her cheek, the report said. She yelled and her son came outside.
She then went inside, but Loe allegedly followed her, threw her down again and bit her on the left ear. She screamed for help and her son came to her rescue again, the report said. Loe then allegedly left.
The deputy wrote that he photographed the woman’s injuries. The bitten-off portion of her ear could not be reattached, hospital personnel said, according to the report.
Ray went looking for Loe, but was unable to locate him, so he returned to the hospital and talked to the woman’s son, who related a similar sequence of events to what his mother had told the deputy, according to the report.
Ray then talked with the woman, who said a protection order with Loe recently had been dropped. She said she’d allowed him to return in hopes he would change.
Ray and another deputy, Jesse Tapia, went to the Loomis residence and allegedly found Loe inside, asleep on a couch. They called “sheriff’s office” several times and finally were able to awaken the man, the report said.
He was handcuffed and read his rights. Photographs were taken of what appeared to be blood on the floor and in the bathroom, and of a damaged TV and items on the floor, the report said.
The deputies took Loe to Ray’s patrol vehicle, but had to help him since he allegedly fell several times, the report said. In the process of assisting him and making sure items in his pockets were removed and bagged, Loe’s wallet was placed on top of the vehicle, the report said.
When Ray realized the wallet hadn’t been retrieved, Loe was transferred to Tapia’s vehicle and Ray returned to the home to locate the wallet, according to the report.
Loe, who apparently is diabetic, was taken to North Valley Hospital to be checked. While there, he became unresponsive and was re-read his rights. He was kept at the hospital because of a low blood sugar level, the report said.
Loe was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on Sept. 24. As of Sept. 29, he remained there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.