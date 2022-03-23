OKANOGAN – A local man was charged March 15 in Okanogan County Superior Court with breaking into an Omak home and stealing several firearms while the residents were at church.
Cory Lee Craig, 34, is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree possessing stolen property and four counts of theft of a firearm.
Maximum penalty for the burglary charge is life imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine, plus the charge counts as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
A report by Omak Police Officer Dustin Silverthorn accompanied the charging document as an affidavit of probable cause.
According to the report, Gene and Patricia Descoteaux returned home from church March 6 to find their home had been burglarized. An air conditioning unit was removed from a bedroom window to gain entry.
Silverthorn, who wore a body camera, went through the house and saw open doors on an entertainment center, open drawers in end tables, and a bedroom in disarray.
“The small gun safe had been pried open and heavily damaged beyond further use,” the report said. “There was a blue hatchet and several kitchen knives on the floor near the safe. It appeared the hatchet and knives were used to open the safe.”
Two shotguns and two revolvers were missing, along with ammunition, and a broken lock box was found in the basement, the report said. Two gloves not belonging to the couple were located and collected as evidence.
Also missing were two laptops and the title to a pickup truck, according to the report.
The report said shoe prints were found outside, along with a pop can. They were photographed.
A few days later, Craig’s girlfriend allegedly contacted a sheriff’s deputy to say a bag containing two laptops had been left at her house by Craig, the report said. They were determined to belong to the burglary victims.
The next day, an Omak officer stopped a man who was a person of interest in the burglary. The man alleged Craig had been bragging about being with another man and taking guns from a house.
Craig was contacted at his mother’s Omak apartment by Silverthorn and Officer James Murray. During an interview that followed, Silverthorn was able to see the bottom of one of Craig’s shoes and noticed the pattern matched the one on shoeprints photographed outside the burglarized home, according to the report.
Craig’s mother gave permission for the officers to look inside her apartment, where they allegedly found a glove that matched one found at the burglary scene.
During a later interview at the police station, Craig insisted he did not burglarize the house and that he purchased the laptops from another man.
Bail was set at $75,000 during a preliminary hearing March 14. Court records said Craig is considered a flight risk because of more than a dozen outstanding warrants.
The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Craig. Arraignment was set for March 21.
