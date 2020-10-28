OKANOGAN – A Twisp man was charged Oct. 16 in Okanogan County Superior Court with burglary, theft and several other crimes.
Tyler James Mieirs, 23, was charged with second-degree burglary, failure to register as a sex offender for a 2013 conviction, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree malicious mischief-property damage and two counts of second-degree theft.
Arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 26.
Reports by Twisp Police accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Police responded Oct. 8 to a break-in at 509 Automotive Repair, according to the reports.
Among the items reported missing were a customer’s pickup truck, four sets of customer vehicle keys, two computer tablets, cash, stereo, clothing and a game system controller.
The truck was found, damaged and abandoned, on Upper Beaver Creek Road later that day. It allegedly contained several items that did not belong to the vehicle’s owner, including a game controller, lottery tickets, a knife, flashlights and a credit card holder containing three cards.
One of the cards was a stolen gas card belonging to an Omak business, which previously employed Mieirs, and another was a Department of Corrections registration card for Mieirs, the reports said.
Several items were reported missing from the vehicle, including gun magazines, a drill gun, tools and clothing.
Keys to the vehicle were found the next day in a Malott parking lot, according to the reports.
The lottery tickets were traced to a purchase made at an Okanogan business.
During Mieirs’ arrest Oct. 15, heroin allegedly was found, according to the reports.
In a separate filing, Mieirs made a preliminary appearance Oct. 23 on suspicion of three counts of possession of controlled substance, and one count possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $15,000.
As of early Oct. 26, charges had yet to be filed.
Arraignment was set for Nov. 2. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Mieirs.
