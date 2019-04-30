OKANOGAN - A Tonasket man was charged April 29 with burglary, theft and other crimes stemming from the burglaries of a travel trailer and house on Highway 7.
Jonathan Adam Brender, 35, was charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree malicious mischief.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Schrable accompanied charging documents as an affidavit of probable cause.
Schrable was sent April 19 to Highway 7, Tonasket, for a report of a burglary and theft. Owner Lucas Brownlee reported a travel trailer and an old house were entered and a 55-inch, flat-screen TV, tool chest and hand tools, brand heater, sledge hammer, clothing, luggage, go-cart and other items were missing.
The items were valued at $4,050.
The deputy noted in his report that he was familiar with the go-cart, since it had been stolen from Brownlee several years earlier.
Schrable’s report said he found two sets of shoe prints on the property. The trailer door had been pried open and a lock on the house door was cut.
Damage to the trailer was estimated at $350, court records said.
Schrable wrote that he figured labor would be needed to taken the items a long distance, so he drove to the nearby home of another man to see if he was aware of any of the missing items. When he arrived, he found vehicles he knew belonged to Donald Bryce Sylvester and Brender.
The deputy wrote that he found shoe prints matching one of those at the burglary scene around one of the vehicles and followed them around the house to an open bedroom window, where he heard three men - Sylvester, Brender and Joseph Wiggins - inside talking.
He stepped to the window and saw a suitcase on the floor and various men’s clothing. The suitcase matched the description of one taken from Brownlee, the report said. Another suitcase, also matching one of Brownlee’s, also was found, as were items of clothing matching some of the items taken from Brownlee.
Schrable wrote that he called for Sgt. Tait Everett to respond, read Miranda rights to Wiggins and Brender, and asked them about the items.
They allegedly said they were not involved in the burglary, but had been approached by another man to help get property north of Tonasket. They allegedly went to an area near the Tonasket Cemetery, where they found the suitcases.
The deputy told them he didn’t believe the other man was involved, since one set of shoe prints at the scene matched the shoes Brender was wearing.
At Schrable’s request, the men put the clothing back into the suitcase. The deputy also wrote that he saw two plastic storage tubs that contained men’s clothing. The men claimed they’d picked up the containers near the cemetery.
A remote-controlled helicopter and a vehicle buffer also were located and later determined to be Brownlee’s, the report said.
Brownlee also reported a generator and portable welder were missing.
The deputy said items in the back of Brender’s vehicle were identified as being Brownlee’s. Brender gave permission to search the vehicle; items located included a game console and other items determined to be Brownlee’s, the report said.
Everett took Wiggins in his vehicle and Schrable took Brender; after talking with Wiggins, Everett later told Schrable there were other items in a storage unit rented by Brender. Everett obtained permission from Brender to search the unit and located a go-cart, diesel heater, generator, tool box and welder.
Brender allegedly said the TV was in Oroville
During a preliminary hearing April 22, the county contract public defender was appointed to represent Brender. On April 25, his attorney entered a not guilty plea for him.
Arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. April 29 before Court Commissioner Michael W. Lynch.
