OKANOGAN – An Omak man was charged June 18 in Okanogan County Superior Court with child rape, molestation and incest.
David Walter Carlton, 40, was charged with two counts each of third-degree rape of a child, third-degree child molestation and second-degree incest. He posted a $15,000 bond June 14, the same day he was arrested.
According to charging documents, the alleged incidents took place between June 12, 2017, and June 19, 2018.
The two alleged victims were at least 14 years old but not yet 16 at the time, court records said. Protection orders were issued for both girls.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rachel Martin said the girls’ mother, who lives in Spokane with the girls, reported one of the girls didn’t want to visit with her father, Carlton, on Father’s Day.
Martin’s report accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
The two lived mostly with their mother, but were with their dad for a couple years when they were younger teens, court records said. At one point, they asked to live with their mother again.
Carlton allegedly hit one of them and blocked the mother’s vehicle from leaving when she went to pick them up. Police were called.
Arraignment set for 8:30 a.m. June 24 before Judge Chris Culp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.