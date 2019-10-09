OKANOGAN – An Oroville man has been charged with three crimes, including drive-by shooting, after allegedly shooting a pistol and taking two dogs.
John Paul Schultz, 48, was charged Oct. 1 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, drivel-by shooting and aiming or discharging a firearm in a public place.
Bail was set at $7,500 during a Sept. 30 preliminary appearance. The law office of Melissa MacDougall was appointed to represent him.
A report by sheriff’ Deputy Darren Curtis accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement. In the report, Curtis wrote that he and Deputy Gary Hirst responded Sept. 23 to Christopher Way, east of Tonasket, for a report that Schultz had gone to the home of his daughter, Arieanna Gregory, and her husband, Weston Gregory, and brandished a pistol.
Weston Gregory allegedly told the deputies he had been in the yard holding a shotgun, and when Schultz arrived. Schultz allegedly told Gregory the shotgun was a toy and then grabbed a pistol from his car.
Schultz allegedly fired a shot into the ground and then left with two dogs – the Gregorys’ registered German shepherd and his own dog. Arieanna Gregory told the deputies she had been caring for her father’s dog for the past year, the report said.
After he left, the couple allegedly heard three shots come from the direction in which Shultz had gone.
Arieanna Gregory allegedly told Curtis she did not want Schultz on the property and wanted to press charges for the theft of her dog. Curtis wrote that he told the couple the dog theft might be a civil issue, but that Schultz would be charged for the firearm and possibly other things.
Curtis then went to another home and contacted Robert Peri, who allegedly said he came outside when he heard Schultz’s vehicle come up the driveway, the report said. Peri said stayed on his porch and saw the vehicle come back down the driveway.
At the Y intersection of Christopher Way and Paradise Point Road, Peri allegedly saw three muzzle flashes and heard three reports from a gun being fired from the vehicle’s driver’s side, said the report.
Curtis’ report noted that Schultz has a felony conviction in California for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
Arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 before Court Commissioner Robert R. Colbert.
