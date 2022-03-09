OKANOGAN – A Chesaw man was charged Feb. 25 in Okanogan County Superior Court with killing an Omak couple who had gone to check on property they owned south of Chesaw.
David O. Covey Sr., 80, and his wife, Geralyn, 66, were the subjects of an extensive search Feb. 15-16 after they did not return from a Feb. 13 trip to their property on Nealey Road. Their bodies were found on Feb. 16.
Dylan Jay Harrington, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of body and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. The murder charges are considered “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.
Harrington remains at large. An arrest warrant, with nationwide extradition, has been issued.
"This in an ongoing and high priority investigation," said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. "The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate any leads."
According to a report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Det. Kreg Sloan, the sheriff’s office received a report Feb. 13 that a woman found a locked truck parked at Nealey Road and Mountain View Drive with a dog under the vehicle. The woman reported seeing tracks going up the hill; she took the dog for safekeeping and left a note for the owners.
Attempts to contact the truck’s owner were unsuccessful, said the report, which was filed with the charging document as an affidavit of probable cause.
Two days later, Deborah Springer, Omak, reported her father and step-mother, the Coveys, missing since Feb. 13.
A search of the area and the Coveys’ home on Miller Road ensued. Three or four feet of snow were on the ground at the Chesaw property; the Coveys’ fifth-wheel trailer was parked on the property, but no one was inside, the report said.
Footprints led to a nearby property with a broken-down cabin/house. While sheriff’s searchers, Springer and her husband were there, her husband reported seeing a man in a camouflage jacket and dark pants at the back of the cabin, according to the report. The man ran from the area and could not be located.
David Covey’s phone was later located at his Omak home, and nothing appeared to be out of place, the report said.
On Feb. 16, the couple’s other two dogs were found at the broken-down house. A motorcycle registered to the Coveys was found at the house; family members indicated it should not have been there, the report said.
Permission was obtained to search the property and structure, but there was no indication of the Coveys being there, the report said. The cabin was set up with a stove and solar panel, and was rough but livable. There also were a bed, firearms and ammunition, but no indication of the identity of the person who apparently had been there.
A hard-packed trail was located from the cabin to the Coveys’ fifth-wheel.
The report said a search warrant was issued for the cabin.
Early that evening, deputies located on the Covey property what appeared to be the burned remains of two bodies, said the report. They were found behind the fifth-wheel underneath a door and with some firewood. Other evidence was found in the area and, later, at the Coveys’ fifth-wheel trailer.
Late that night, a deputy learned relatives of Harrington were concerned that he was out of control and needed help, the report said. Mail addressed to Harrington was among the evidence found at the Coveys’ fifth-wheel, the report said.
Sheriff’s deputies learned the next week that one reason the Coveys went to check on the property was a spike in the electric bill. A search warrant for utility records showed “a distinct spike in power at the end of November and December and January,” the report said.
Feb. 24 autopsies identified the bodies as those of David Covey Sr. and Geralyn Covey, the report said. Both had been shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.