OKANOGAN – A Omak man was charged Aug. 18 in Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree rape and several other crimes.
Jose Agustin Sanchez, 37, also faces one count each of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault-strangulation or suffocation with sexual gratification and unlawful imprisonment.
The rape, kidnapping and assault charges all are considered “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law. Each carries a maximum term of life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.
The unlawful imprisonment charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Bail was set at $100,000 during an Aug. 16 preliminary hearing. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Sanchez. A sexual assault protection order was issued with the alleged victim as the protected party.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Orr accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
On Aug. 15, Orr was called to Mid-Valley Hospital for a report of a rape that had occurred on Dixon Road. The victim and her friend were there, and the victim allegedly had a bruised face, swollen left eye and a cut above her eyebrow.
The two apparently had been at the Omak Stampede and were drinking alcohol, but the victim allegedly blacked out. The victim told the deputy she awoke the next morning on a couch in a house she didn’t know, with a man on top of her, the report said.
She tried to fight back, but the man punched, head-butted and threw her to the floor, the report said. During several more attempts to escape, the man allegedly pulled her hair, threw her on the floor and said he was going to rape her.
He allegedly assaulted her sexually, covered her mouth so she couldn’t breathe and continued to assault her.
She was finally was able to escape, run to a nearby home and contact her friend, the report said.
From her description of the man, who she said she did not know, Orr suspected Sanchez as the assailant.
A search warrant was issued for the home, and deputies and Omak police officers surrounded the home late that evening. After announcing themselves but getting no response, the officers entered the home and took Sanchez into custody.
Evidence was collected from the home and an additional search warrant was obtained for a vehicle at the scene. Additional evidence was collected there.
During arraignment Aug. 23, a trial date of Sept. 28 was set.
