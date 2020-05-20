OKANOGAN - A Tacoma man was charged May 13 in Okanogan County Superior Court with two counts of rape and other crimes.
Suliaman Abdul Hadi, 18, is accused of one count each of communication with a minor for immoral purposes through sending of electronic communication, second-degree rape, third-degree rape of a child and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
During a preliminary hearing May 11, the county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Abdul Hadi. Bail was set at $50,000.
Arraignment was scheduled for May 18.
A report by Okanogan County sheriff’s Deputy Jodie Barcus was filed with the charging document as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, a woman contacted the sheriff’s office to report that her 14-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted. Marcus met with the mother and daughter, and interviewed the daughter.
The girl said she met a man, identified as “Solo,” on Snap Chat around April 28 or 29. She and the man, later identified as Abdul Hadi, exchanged sexual messages, the report said.
He allegedly came to her home April 30 and she let him in through her bedroom window without her parents’ knowledge.
The girl said she told him she was 14, but he replied that it didn’t matter, the report said. She said she smoked some marijuana, got tired and passed out.
When she woke up the next morning, her pants were off and Abdul Hadi was in bed next to her, the report said. She allegedly told the deputy she thought she felt him on top of her while she was sleeping, but couldn’t remember the next morning.
Later that morning, the two allegedly were in the living room and Abdul Hadi made her perform oral sex on him twice, the report said.
The girl’s mother and father returned that evening to find the man in their daughter’s room. The two denied having sex, but a few days later the girl allegedly confessed to her mother, the report said.
Abdul Hadi was located at a home on Riverside Drive, Omak. Prescription medication was located in a plastic bag on his bed, according to the report.
